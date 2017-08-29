Yes, politicize Hurricane Harvey—just not like this.

The Washington Post has done it: they’ve found the only bad way to politicize Hurricane Harvey, the ongoing catastrophe that has already proved to be one of the most devastating storms in American history.

Analysis: How many votes could Hurricane Harvey cost Trump in Texas? https://t.co/pSJaImDSGY — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 29, 2017

Don’t get me wrong. The article—written by three political science experts—contains interesting, even useful research on how natural disasters can sway American presidential elections. But the timing is just . . . stunningly bad. Right now, Harvey is still an active tropical cyclone, dumping billions of gallons of water on the fourth largest city in America. The death toll is still rising and will not be fully known until floodwaters recede, which could take weeks. People are still trapped in submerged homes; shelters are overcrowding; vulnerable fence-line communities are breathing toxic fumes. Harvey is doing a lot of truly awful things at this very moment. And you want to talk about how it could impact an election in three and a half years?