Are Republicans Actually Too Incompetent to Cut Taxes?

The Uncanny “No Reason to Cut Taxes” Valley. Even if Hurricane Harvey had never materialized, the broader political and economic climates in the United States would be uniquely ill suited to passing a big regressive tax cut. When Bush was running for president, the budget was in surplus, so he advocated tax cuts as a way to return the surplus to taxpayers. When he took office, the country was entering a recession, so he advocated tax cuts as a way to juice the economy. These were thin pretexts, but there was a superficial logic to both arguments. Right now the economy is growing, the budget is in deficit, and perhaps most important of all, rising inequality is 16 years further along than it was back then. Cutting rich people’s taxes couldn’t be more out of step with the zeitgeist.

Trump Is the Worst Possible Avatar for Tax Cuts. As if to exemplify all the reasons it makes no sense to cut rich people’s taxes, Trump is extremely rich, is trying to cut his own taxes, and is also trying to hide that fact—and the magnitude of the tax cut he wants to give himself—by refusing to disclose his tax returns. This might not be a huge drag on Republicans if Trump weren’t also exceedingly unpopular, but . . .

Trump Is Exceedingly Unpopular. His unpopularity will make any tax initiative he touches unpopular, which in turn will make it easier for vulnerable Democrats to oppose it. But Trump is also pretty unpopular among elected Republicans. He’s feuding with GOP leaders and has made real enemies of a number of GOP senators whose votes he will need. Most of them will probably be able to set aside their personal feelings and vote for tax cuts (which they in general really like), but Trump can lose only two Republican votes. Depending on John McCain’s health or his maverickiness at the moment, Trump’s effective margin might be only one. Which is unfortunate for him because . . .

Trump Is Incompetent. Trump likes to claim that he’s signed a record-breaking number of bills, but also, incongruously, that Democratic obstruction is preventing bills from passing. At some level he knows his presidency is a failure, because he’s desperate for “wins,” but he lacks the focus, curiosity, and intelligence required to quarterback any contentious legislation through Congress.

The only real countervailing pressures here stem from Trump’s and the GOP Congress’ mutual desperation not to be seen failing spectacularly, along with their mutual interest in not collapsing back into recriminations. Those are important forces, and they may ultimately prevail, but I am not betting on it.