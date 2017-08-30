Are Republicans Actually Too Incompetent to Cut Taxes?

There Was Just a Massive Hurricane and a Biblical Flood. There is perhaps no better distillation of Republican thought than mounting a political campaign for massive millionaire tax cuts in the midst of an enormous natural disaster, but the public at large isn’t nearly as monomaniacal about cutting rich people’s taxes as the Republican Party is. To the contrary, cutting rich people’s taxes is very unpopular. And the dissonance of trying to funnel money up the income scale to rich people when it’s needed down the income scale for hurricane and flood victims won’t be lost on the entire public.

The Uncanny “No Reason to Cut Taxes” Valley. Even if Hurricane Harvey had never materialized, the broader political and economic climates in the United States would be uniquely ill suited to passing a big regressive tax cut. When Bush was running for president, the budget was in surplus, so he advocated tax cuts as a way to return the surplus to taxpayers. When he took office, the country was entering a recession, so he advocated tax cuts as a way to juice the economy. These were thin pretexts, but there was a superficial logic to both arguments. Right now the economy is growing, the budget is in deficit, and perhaps most important of all, rising inequality is 16 years further along than it was back then. Cutting rich people’s taxes couldn’t be more out of step with the zeitgeist.

Trump Is the Worst Possible Avatar for Tax Cuts. As if to exemplify all the reasons it makes no sense to cut rich people’s taxes, Trump is extremely rich, is trying to cut his own taxes, and is also trying to hide that fact—and the magnitude of the tax cut he wants to give himself—by refusing to disclose his tax returns. This might not be a huge drag on Republicans if Trump weren’t also exceedingly unpopular, but . . .