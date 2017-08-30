Why is The New York Times op-ed page publishing Erik Prince’s sales pitch for more mercenaries?

What’s worse, however, is the product the Times has allowed Prince to shill: mercenaries that, under Prince, committed war crimes in Iraq. Search for a mention of the 2007 Nisour Square Massacre in today’s editorial; you’ll be disappointed. In 2015, an American judge sentenced four former Blackwater security guards to lengthy prison terms for murdering 14 Iraqi civilians, including a nine-year-old boy. The Guardian reported at the time:

“In killing and maiming unarmed civilians, these defendants acted unreasonably and without justification,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. “In combination, the sheer amount of unnecessary human loss and suffering attributable to the defendants’ criminal conduct on September 16, 2007, is staggering.”

Earlier this month, another court overturned one sentence and ordered the three other plaintiffs re-sentenced. But that ruling is controversial, and as the Times itself reported at the time, one FBI agent even called the event the “My Lai massacre of Iraq.” And in June 2014, the Times’s longtime reporter James Risen—who recently took a buy-out and left the paper for The Intercept—reported that State Department investigators warned the government about Blackwater’s practices, weeks before the Nisour massacre:



“The management structures in place to manage and monitor our contracts in Iraq have become subservient to the contractors themselves,” the investigator, Jean C. Richter, wrote in an Aug. 31, 2007, memo to State Department officials. “Blackwater contractors saw themselves as above the law,” he said, adding that the “hands off” management resulted in a situation in which “the contractors, instead of Department officials, are in command and in control.”

Prince has long tried to distance himself from Blackwater. Academi is a rebranding effort, and the Times has helped him perpetuate it. The only justification for Prince’s editorial would be a good-faith argument in the efficacy of private military contractors, and that argument cannot come from a man whose business is to sell the services of those contractors and who has spent the last ten years trying to make everyone forget the atrocities they committed.