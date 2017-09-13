Donald Trump is like the opposite of teflon.

Trump is, by every metric, not popular. In fact, he’s historically unpopular, with favorable ratings stuck in the mid-30s. While there does seem to be a sizable slice of the electorate that will stick with the president no matter what, their loyalty often seems to be based on annoying the libs rather than on Trump personally.

Over the last ten months, he’s alienated voters with his tweets, his defense of white supremacists, his incompetence and volatility, his inability to handle the basic tasks of governance, his persistent privileging of his own family and interests, his disdain for the rule of law, his abandonment of core campaign promises and embrace of unpopular far-right policies, and his personality and general appearance. Democrats are currently leading substantially in generic polls, meaning that they may see landslide victories in the 2018 midterm elections. Dozens of Democrats will run for president in 2020 because, if Trump is not removed from office before then, the presidential election looks like a sure thing.

But what if Trump is not unpopular enough? That’s what worries some Democratic operatives, according to a new Politico story: