The Invisible Veterans of the Left

Democrats and Republicans still uphold a political fiction based on the happy, unquestioning patriotism of veterans.

Our wars have changed, and the military has changed with them; it is now an all-volunteer force, mired in the longest-running conflict in American history. But Democrats and Republicans still uphold a political fiction based on the happy, unquestioning patriotism of veterans. In conversations with the New Republic, veterans criticized that fiction, and the Democratic Party’s seeming inability to counter it.

“Language about service and veterans is more or less monopolized by Republicans,” Ian Boudreau, an Army veteran who identifies as a socialist, told me. “I just want to hear Democrats talk about it. They seem a little uncomfortable with it.” Boudreau says that when Democrats do talk about veterans’ issues it can feel like tokenization, even if there are important exceptions in the party, like Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce, who are both veterans themselves.

Josh Manning, a progressive Army veteran based in Montana, told me that the Democratic Party still doesn’t know what to do with veterans. “I think the Democrats are scared of believing that veterans can be allies or that veterans are even Democrats,” he said. “There are many different flavors to the veteran community. We’re not all Trump-loving conservatives, although there are some of those; we’re not all American Legion guys, even though there are some of those. But people in their 30s and 40s and even 50s and 60s are coming forward and saying, ‘We’ve been quiet for a long time because we’re scared of the American Legion guys and the VFW guys who have such a powerful presence and who really have been overtaken by the Republican Party. We are starting to find our voice in numbers.”