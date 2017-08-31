The Invisible Veterans of the Left

“Language about service and veterans is more or less monopolized by Republicans,” Ian Boudreau, an Army veteran who identifies as a socialist, told me. “I just want to hear Democrats talk about it. They seems a little uncomfortable with it.” Boudreau says that when Democrats do talk about veterans’ issues it can feel like tokenization, even if there are important exceptions in the party, like Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Wisconsin congressional candidate Randy Bryce, who are both veterans themselves.

Josh Manning, a progressive Army veteran based in Montana, told me that the Democratic Party still doesn’t know what to do with veterans. “I think the Democrats are scared of believing that veterans can be allies or that veterans are even Democrats,” he said. “There are many different flavors to the veteran community. We’re not all Trump-loving conservatives, although there are some of those; we’re not all American Legion guys, even though there are some of those. But people in their 30s and 40s and even 50s and 60s are coming forward and saying, ‘We’ve been quiet for a long time because we’re scared of the American Legion guys and the VFW guys who have such a powerful presence and who really have been overtaken by the Republican Party. We are starting to find our voice in numbers.”

Amber Mathwig, a Navy veteran who belongs to the Democratic Socialists of America’s Veterans Working Group, said voters see the word “veteran” attached to a candidate and they think they know everything about her. “They feel like they don’t have to go any further than that because the public ownership of the veteran identity has already told them what that person believes in and what they’re going to vote on,” she explained. “It’s definitely a tokenization.”

Others are even more critical of the Democratic Party’s approach. “We are very convenient rhetorical devices and everybody wants to claim us as long as we are the right kind of veterans,” said Andrea Chandler, a Navy veteran who also belongs to the Veterans Working Group. Chandler credited the Democratic Party for its commitment to funding the VA, but blamed both major parties for promoting “hero” rhetoric that hyperbolizes the veteran experience. “Everybody wants us to stand up next to them until we start asking uncomfortable questions. Until we deviate from their party line. And then suddenly nobody wants to hear these uncomfortable questions we raise,” she added.

Mathwig echoed that thought, saying she didn’t think the Democratic Party really wanted to hear from left-wing veterans. “They would have to re-evaluate all of their foreign policies,” she asserted.

These “uncomfortable questions” can undermine the most beloved assumptions of a foreign policy establishment that straddles both parties, particularly its propensity for American military intervention. They also point to an untapped resource that veterans can offer. If their service imparts moral weight, then that weight should apply to criticisms of American foreign policy as well. But as Saxe noted, veterans who make these criticisms are often ignored or attacked by the political establishment just like anyone else.

Chelsea Manning may be the most famous recent example of this erasure at work. Though her status as a whistleblower of national importance separates her from most veterans, public reaction to the commutation of her prison sentence illustrates the degree to which both conservatives and liberals embrace the stereotype of the nationalistic veteran and reject anyone who subverts it. “This is treason, espionage at the highest level,” Democratic Senator Joe Manchin complained. Virginia Senator Mark Warner, another Democrat, said Barack Obama’s decision to release her sent “the wrong signal.” (Manning served seven years in prison, much of it in solitary confinement, and there’s no evidence that her leak of classified information endangered any American lives.)

Democratic interest in veterans and veterans’ issues, then, can feel opportunistic, especially to veterans on the left. “Stop dragging us up on stages to give speeches to endorse your candidates,” Chandler said. “It’s what the Republican Party does.”

None of this means that Democrats should stop running veterans for office. And veterans should be represented in government, period. But the party has to think carefully about the politics of military experience. “Veteran” must be more than code for a conservative-leaning candidate who is willing to vote with Democrats on individual issues like health care. If there’s little difference between its candidates and Republican candidates, it can’t offer voters an authentic alternative to a militaristic foreign policy. The party also misses an opportunity to reframe military service and undermine the chauvinistic civic religion conservatives have built around it. It can start by running veteran candidates who are actually on the left.