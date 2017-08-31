Trump is about to make good on one of his cruelest promises.

Fox News reported Thursday afternoon that the Trump administration will end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals:



BREAKING NEWS: Fox News has learned @POTUS will end "#DACA" program as it currently exists. pic.twitter.com/TUj1uGoPbB — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2017

DACA grants undocumented immigrants protection from deportation if their parents brought them illegally to this country as children. They must have a high school diploma or GED, and they must pass a background check. As of this year, DACA protected about 750,000 young people from deportation—something Trump pledged to change during his campaign for president.

Though the White House hasn’t issued a formal policy, McClatchy reports that the administration will most likely allow DACA beneficiaries to stay in the U.S. until their current work permits expire. Trump will say this is a compassionate compromise. It is not. It will split up families and uproot individuals who have spent most of their lives in this country.