The East Bay event, like the one scheduled for San Francisco, was technically a loss for white supremacists. Organizers of the gathering, which was marketed as an anti-Marxist rally, had been denied a permit. Nevertheless, a handful of them showed up, including a well-known right-wing provocateur named Johnny Benitez and Patriot Prayer’s Gibson. Just before I arrived, around 1:45 p.m., I had seen tweets about tear gas and scuffles, one of which involved an angry mob chasing—and allegedly hitting and pepper-spraying—Gibson as he retreated to safety behind a police line. Nearby, a man was being beaten by a group of antifas, who was rescued when Al Letson, the host of the radio show “Reveal,” intervened.

When I arrived, the smell of tear gas and pepper spray—cops and antifa were reportedly using both—hung in the air. All too quickly, I found myself confronted by the mob, the beat-down of the photographer, and the two angry masked youths who jacked my camera and phone. I whipped around to get a look at my attackers, making eye contact with one of them. I was miffed, but I felt sorry for him. I could see real pain in his eyes, and knew he was angry for a litany of legitimate reasons, from the president’s response to Charlottesville to the pardoning of Joe Arpaio to the Trump-fueled rise of white supremacists.

An unidentified photographer beaten up by antifa activists. Courtesy of Thomas Hawk.

To be clear, there’s no equivalence between white supremacists and antifas. One has a message of hate, and one seeks to stop that hate. As we know, there’s a great deal of testimony from Charlottesville crediting antifa with saving lives and preventing further bloodshed. Conflating the two groups is a way for whataboutist conservatives to play down the racist rot that is spreading on the right, and to trap everyone on the left in a crooked debate: Do you condemn the antifas’ violent tactics? If not, then you’re just as bad. This is the definition of an argument made in bad faith. Still, the reality is that not all antifa actions can be justified on anti-racist/anti-fascist grounds. And fairly or not, antifa violence feeds the “many sides” narrative, makes martyrs out of barbarians, and gives Fox News and friends the opportunity to further stoke far-right fanaticism.

For what it’s worth, I’m a middle-aged white guy. The young man who snatched my camera was also white. I looked at him and shook my head. “Seriously, man!? Is that really necessary?” It was all a bit of a blur, but I think my next words were, “Dude, I’m on your side”—meaning the side that finds white supremacists repugnant. Before he could respond, another journalist, who was black, stepped in, admonishing the guy. “You wanna take my camera now, too?” he said. “Go ahead, try to take it. You do NOT break people’s cameras.” The camera-wrecker, whose masked pal had re-joined the circle of violence, realized he was alone and slinked away like a dog who’d been caught crapping on the living room rug. Then someone yelled “Cops” and all the antifas made a speedy retreat, a small but menacing tide lining up behind the plastic barricade to avoid arrest while the cops dragged the injured man to safety and the crowd chanted “Fuck the police” from the security of their designated zone.

On the ground, I found a silver ring and picked it up. An amused bystander suggested that it belonged to the guy “who just got his ass whupped, huh-huh.” Moments later I came across a group of three antifas attempting to extract the SD card from the mangled carcass of my trusty Canon G12 (which you can see being smashed here). I knew they wouldn’t hear me out and hand over the camera, and a snatch-and-run would have landed me in the hospital. More importantly, I knew they wouldn’t understand if I explained to them that hiding their faces, committing unprovoked acts of violence, and trying to strip journalists and bystanders of their constitutional right to film a public event (and felony assault) is a tried-and-true tactic of the very fascists they denounce.

I would never have convinced them to be as brave as the naked trans woman in San Francisco—to reveal themselves, if only their faces, and articulate their grievances with words and ideas, not mob violence. And clearly they couldn’t recognize the irony of assaulting people just off a major thoroughfare named for our country’s greatest practitioner of civil disobedience and champion of human rights, a man who changed the course of history by preaching and practicing nonviolence. So I kept my mouth shut and moved on.

Thirty minutes later and two miles away, I walked into the waiting room of the local ER. I was hoping to find the victim, to hear his side of things. I decided that if he turned out to be a bona fide journalist, or just an amateur photographer, I’d mention the ring and give it back to him if it was his. If he was a xenophobic white nationalist or a right-wing hatemonger posing as a reporter, I’d walk out of the hospital and toss the ring in the trash. Neither of those things happened. I didn’t know his name, couldn’t get the nurses to tell me, and still haven’t figured out who he is. If he’s reading this, he can reach out.

And what if the ring belongs to someone from antifa? I’d trade it for my SD card. Better yet, I’d give it back if he promises to take off his paramilitary gear and join the peacefully protesting Americans whose noble cause he is ultimately working against.