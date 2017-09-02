One of the most persistent fantasies in American politics is that there is a plurality of dissatisfied voters just waiting for a centrist, post-partisan, “common sense” savior. Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign should have buried this fantasy once and for all. Trump won by taking the opposite tack: He played to America’s basest instincts; he was more combative and partisan than any candidate in recent history; and he was totally full of it, selling pipe dreams that spat in the face of common sense. It worked.



And yet the fantasy of a technocratic centrist savior, instead of being consigned to a shallow grave, is flourishing. Figures like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Starbucks’s Howard Schultz have tentatively stepped forward as political Goldilockses, offering a mix of pro-business and socially liberal values in an environment where the Democratic Party is racing leftward on economic issues and the Republican Party is rebranding from slyly racist to overtly racist. But the centrist dream is perhaps best expressed by Ohio Governor John Kasich, who has emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent critics.



Kasich is clearly planning on a run of some kind. The question is whether he’ll mount a primary challenge against Trump or an independent bid. And given the fact that Republican voters roundly rejected Kasich in the last primary—he finished fourth, winning only one state—the latter seems more viable. Last week, Axios reported that Kasich is mulling a third-party “No Labels”-style run in 2020, with Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper of Colorado as his running mate. But despite Kasich and Hickenlooper’s shared commitment to common-sense politics, their ticket would appeal to a certain subset of the donor class and almost no one else.



Since Trump’s election, and particularly since the Republican Party’s failed attempt to repeal Obamacare, Kasich has hammered the president for his lack of decency and his divisiveness and his party for its draconian plan to uninsure millions of Americans. He has leaned heavily into his “Prince of Light and Hope” schtick, except now he barely has to work to make the case that he’s a sane, sensible Republican alternative.

