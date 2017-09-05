Peter Daou continues to embarrass Hillary Clinton.

Over the weekend, the Clinton uber-loyalist announced the launch of a new website, Verrit. Daou, a former Clinton campaign aide, claimed that Verrit is intended for the “68.5 million,” a nod to Clinton’s share of the popular vote last November. It purportedly allows users to submit facts, which the site then verifies and posts, but it sure seems like a way for Daou to continue to grind various axes with Clinton’s critics. Then, Clinton herself endorsed the site.

4. @Verrit is necessary because if you're #StillWithHer, you endure constant harassment and bullying from the radical right and fringe left. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 3, 2017

I'm excited to sign up for @Verrit, a media platform for the 65.8 million! Will you join me and sign up too? https://t.co/bOLSMyk6bG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 3, 2017

This is very embarrassing to look at! So are the rest of Daou’s tweets, which contain a number of strange claims intended to prove the need for Verrit’s existence:

7. FACT:

PEOPLE ARE STILL TERRIFIED OF HILLARY.

PEOPLE STILL WANT TO DESTROY HILLARY.

PEOPLE WANT TO SILENCE ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS HER. pic.twitter.com/ZGatAtGri0 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 4, 2017

Daou provided no sourcing for his claims that a DDOS attack took Verrit down—a dubious beginning for a would-be purveyor of facts. Nor is it clear why people would want to destroy Clinton, who is not an elected official.