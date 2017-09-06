It became common for reviewers to say that Ashbery was “contemplating his own mortality.” But an awareness of death was present in much of his work from quite early on.

As much as anyone could, Ashbery straddled divides within American poetry culture. He was a card-carrying, fully paid up member of the avant-garde, and an immense influence on the Language poets, latter-day members of the New York School, and other experimental writers. But his work’s elegance, polish, and surface beauty have appealed to formalists as well, and critics like Bloom and Helen Vendler have done much to situate Ashbery within the Romantic tradition of Whitman, Keats, and Stevens. Once controversial, his work eventually became consensus: it sometimes seemed as if he were the only poet everyone could agree on. The fact that he was such a good citizen of the Republic of Letters, supportive of younger writers and indifferent to scene politics, helped endear him even to those who may have found his work baffling.



Ashbery’s career has been notable for both its length and its productivity. After a relatively slow start, he settled into a consistent pattern of publishing a new volume of poems every other year or so. There is now such a huge quantity of Ashbery books—28, by my count—that his once-manageable oeuvre has started to feel as disorienting and capacious as the individual poems that make it up. Two greatest-hits volumes compiled by Ashbery himself—Selected Poems (1985) and Notes from the Air: Selected Later Poems (2007)—are good places to start getting one’s bearings, though the latter is now ten years and five books out of date.

Around the turn of the twenty-first century it became a commonplace for reviewers to observe that Ashbery, in this or that late-period book, was “contemplating his own mortality,” or words to that effect. But the truth is an awareness of death was present in much of Ashbery’s work from quite early on. Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror contains a poem entitled “Fear of Death”; the opening lines of his next book, Houseboat Days, are “One died, and the soul was wrenched out / Of the other in life.” Several of the poems in his 1984 collection A Wave were inspired by the experience of a near-fatal spinal disorder. That book’s opening poem, “At North Farm,” takes its name from a location near the entrance of the underworld in the Finnish folk-epic the Kalevala; Vendler speculated that it described the Angel of Death. The title poem in the book begins with three lines that seem to describe a vision of death and afterlife: “To pass through pain and not know it, / A car door slamming in the night. / To emerge on an invisible terrain.”

Even Ashbery’s early poems are constantly reckoning with death, often from several perspectives at once. “The Ecclesiast,” for instance, from Rivers and Mountains, contains this characteristic passage:

Then everything, in her belief, was to be submerged And soon. There was no life you could live out to its end And no attitude which, in the end, would save you. The monkish and the frivolous alike were to be trapped in death’s capacious claw But listen while I tell you about the wallpaper—

These lines are typical of how Ashbery’s narrators contemplate the end: a sober fatalism (“everything … was to be submerged”) gives way to comic hyperbole (“death’s capacious claw”) before getting distracted by décor.

