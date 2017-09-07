Attorney General Jeff Sessions was practically giddy when he announced the end to President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy on Tuesday, which had extended deportation protection to hundreds of thousands of undocumented people who have lived in the United States since they were children. Sessions justified the decision in part by claiming it would protect American workers. DACA, he asserted, “denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans by allowing those same jobs to go to illegal aliens.”

Sessions may not care—he was denied a federal judgeship in the 1980s because of his racist past, and has long waged a nativist campaign against immigration reforms—but there is in fact no evidence to back up this claim. The idea that ending this immigration program has anything to do with the economy is a mere smokescreen. This is about racism, not jobs.

The notion that immigrants “steal” jobs from native-born Americans is deeply ingrained for many people, but it makes little practical sense, particularly so when it comes to DACA recipients. Surveys have found that once they were approved for a work permit, these DREAMers, as they are known, found jobs making decent wages and were working toward professional careers. In 2015, more than three-quarters said they had gotten a new job, with half saying it paid better than the one before. In 2016, 87 percent were employed, earning about $14 an hour. DACA allowed them to get over-the-table employment, and the extra money they made led to financial stability and a big increase in car and home purchases.

Their money was then sown back into their communities via the businesses they frequented and the taxes they paid. Six percent even started businesses of their own, thus creating more jobs for others.