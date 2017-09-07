Donald Trump’s wavering on DACA is incredibly cruel.

Trump has handled his administration’s decision to kill DACA—a program that essentially acts as a lifeline for 800,000 undocumented immigrants—with complete carelessness. On Tuesday, Trump sent out his good boy Jeff Sessions to announce that the government wouldn’t be accepting any new DACA applications and that the administration would phase out the program over the next six months. This delay is meant to allow Trump to wash his hands of the deed and force Congress to enact immigration reform, throwing DACA into the realm of the legislative unknown.

Then, that very night Trump tweeted that he would “revisit” the program after six months if Congress failed to act:

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

This is confusing and contradictory language for people whose daily lives and decisions—whether or not to buy a house, apply to schools, build their careers—hang on the president’s every whim.