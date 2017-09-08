In the winter of 1964-65, she attended a lecture series called “Are Women Emancipated?” She wasn’t sure what to expect. At this time, Millett was what Yoshiumura later described as “a very ordinary American liberal.” Her relationship to her female identity was complicated; men in her life had told her that she was neurotic, and that she needed to be more feminine. By the end of the class, she was galvanized. After the second lecture, she recalled, “a girl came up to me and said, ‘You look kinda interested in this; did you know there are civil rights for women?’ And I thought like wow, this is for me.”

Millett threw herself into the city’s activist scene. She got involved with the group New York Radical Women, and she took a leading role in the student strike at Columbia. In 1968, the same year as the strike, she gave a paper at a conference at Cornell. The paper was called “Sexual Politics,” and it was, according to Millett, “a fiery little speech directed at girls.” She liked the ideas she’d put forth so much that after the conference she listened “rhapsodically” to her own talk on tape.

Like others, she emphasized how “womanhood,” was not a biological condition, but socially constructed. But Millett went further: she advocated for for reorganizing society.

This was the talk that she transformed into Sexual Politics, her study of power and sex in literature and in life. In the book, Millett argued that patriarchy was historical, not natural. Like Simone de Beauvoir before her, Millett emphasized how things like “femininity,” or “womanhood,” were not biological conditions but socially constructed ideals, concepts that can and should be reconsidered. But Millett, like her fellow radical feminists, went further: she advocated for for reorganizing society. She wanted nothing less than the eradication of patriarchy. She also argued that many of the novelists who had been praised for writing openly and candidly about sex—D.H. Lawrence, Henry Miller, Norman Mailer—were in fact neither liberating forces nor revolutionary writers: their fiction merely showed the many ways that women are made unfree. (Mailer later responded to Millett’s critique with a typically self-indulgent piece, “The Prisoner of Sex,” in Harper’s.) Millett’s literary analysis was sharp and sustained; it was also groundbreaking. By bringing politics to bear on literary study, reading fiction through what we might call a “feminist lens,” Millett broke with longstanding academic practices of disinterested, “close” reading.

The year 1970 was a banner year for the feminist manifesto. In addition to Millett’s book, readers encountered Firestone’s The Dialectic of Sex, Germaine Greer’s The Female Eunuch, Toni Cade’s anthology The Black Woman, and Robin Morgan’s anthology Sisterhood is Powerful. But Sexual Politics arguably rose above the rest; one reviewer predicted it would become the “Bible of Women’s Liberation.” It offered not only a coherent theory of sexist oppression but also a clear account of how culture—that is, the stories we produce and consume—contributes to inequality. It was ambitious, rigorous, and unafraid.

Millett herself, though, feared angering her friends and fellow organizers. Her fear was well-founded: at a time when the feminist movement was so internally conflicted, it would be impossible to please everyone. Still, she tried. She gave interviews, she flew to speaking engagements, she allowed her portrait to appear on the cover of . She came out as bisexual, then lesbian, and she suffered backlash—both from homophobic feminists like Betty Friedan, who wanted to distance Women’s Liberation from gay liberation, and from lesbian feminists who wished she’d come out sooner. Still committed to making art (she exhibited sculpture throughout her life) she bought property in upstate New York for a female artist colony. If, against her will, she was going to be a named leader of the women’s movement, then she was going to find a way to keep her comrades by her side.

The tumult of these years took their toll. She spent some time in a mental



hospital; in later books, she would discuss the damage inflicted upon her by the



psychiatric profession. (Millett wrote nine books after Sexual Politics—about human



rights, mental illness, and her family—though none ever sold as well or was



reviewed as widely as Sexual Politics.) Other feminist activists suffered similar fates:



some left the movement because of burnout, others because of irreconcilable



differences.



That these women struggled, that they suffered, does not mean that they failed. Organizing is hard, exhausting, brutal work. Movements not only foster conflict but depend on it, for it is through disagreement that strategies and positions are refined. It can be easy, from our vantage point today, to romanticize the radical feminists, to think of them as bolder and more united than those of us who have taken up their cause. They were bold, yes, and brave, but they were also human. Their lesson, perhaps, is not to be daunted by the difficulty of organizing but to endure it, and to be hopeful anyway.

To paraphrase a postmodern theorist, it is sometimes easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of patriarchy. But imagine it these women did. Firestone described a world of women liberated from “they tyranny of reproduction,” In her feminist utopia, joy and sexual pleasure were not eliminated but rather “rediffused,” breaking the constraints placed on them by patriarchy. Millett, too, believed that patriarchy could be destroyed; humanity depended upon it. “If we did not have these rigid sexual roles,” she once said, “we would all have so much more room for spontaneous behavior—for doing things that we feel like doing, for following our own instincts, for being imaginative, for being creative. The great thing about it all is that we could not only change this, but in the process, really improve everything else as well.” Patriarchy, she believed, would eventually become just one regrettable era in human history.

What we might take from Millett and her comrades is their bold, unapologetic utopianism. As Time put it in 1970, the radical feminists wanted “far more” than what most women did: “Their eschatological aim is to topple the patriarchal system.” They were impatient with those who told them that their concerns were unimportant, or that their goals were impossible. Time has given the lie to both these critiques: we now recognize the significance of sex-based oppression, even if we have not overthrown it, and we understand that cultural representations—of women, of sex, of power—help shape the world we live in. “Patriarchy” has entered the lexicon. Some of the major achievements of second-wave feminism, such as abortion legalization, remain intact, at least for now. But as we gather our energy for the next fight, we might think, as Millett did, about how much about our world can—must—be changed, and how much work it will take to do so. This is not a reason to shy away from the task. It’s a reason to dig in.