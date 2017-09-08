Rush Limbaugh was chastised this week for suggesting the press is exaggerating the threat of Hurricane Irma, which raked the Caribbean as a Category 5 storm and now is barreling toward Florida. Defending himself on Thursday, the conservative talk radio titan griped that “your beloved and respected host is being slimed and smeared with a fake news campaign that has been ongoing for three days.” He complained about “two hit pieces in a row from The Washington Post”—his transcript only links to this one—and accused the left of using Irma “to advance a political agenda.” He said, “There’s corruption everywhere in our politics, and it is epitomized during national disasters and emergencies because the left is always working on moving their agenda forward—climate change, radical environmentalism—and so the occasion of this hurricane is an exciting thing for them!”

But Limbaugh is the one exploiting hurricanes for political purposes, with his adamance that climate change isn’t behind these hurricanes. (“You can’t miss all of the talk from Harvey about climate change and people trying to persuade people that it’s behind all this, when it isn’t,” he said.) And he’s not the only conservative doing so. In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, right-wing media has seized on heartwarming stories out of Texas and Louisiana to ridicule feminists, deny systemic racism, and argue that injustice itself is a myth. This narrative trend is likely to continue as Irma hits the U.S. mainland.

Greg Gutfeld, co-host of Fox News’ The Five, attacked “traditional leftists” like Reverend Al Sharpton for criticizing President Donald Trump’s initially heartless reaction to Harvey. “They’re trying to find a narrative that matches their grim worldview,” Gutfeld said last Friday, “because Harvey has destroyed their worldview.” In the wake of the storm, he claimed, “There’s no more division, there’s no more bigotry, there’s no more racism, conflict—all you’re seeing 24/7 is unity, Americans all the time working together.”

It’s certainly true that Harvey brought people together, as all natural disasters do. But the notion that the storm thwarted racism, even temporarily, is as preposterous as it is pernicious. As Melanie Schmitz observed at ThinkProgress, conservative commentators themselves have vilified low-income minority communities—those hit hardest by the storm—with a racist narrative about people of color “looting” after Harvey. “[T]he lawlessness that some propose is happening throughout Texas may largely be overblown, if history is any indication,” she wrote, and “obscene price gouging naturally meant that impoverished citizens left behind in the floodwaters would have to find a way to survive.” She also noted a common racial double standard, best exemplified after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when an Associated Press photo of a black man with a case of soda was labeled “looting” but a similar Getty Images shot of a white couple was described as “finding.”