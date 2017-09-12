If you set aside the culture war language here, Ross may have a point. If the Times is oversampling independent bookstores, books by conservatives would likely be underrepresented. Ross told me that most of Regnery’s books are sold at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Costco. And yet, if the Times really were dramatically oversampling independent bookstores, most of which sell very few books by conservative authors, then it’s unlikely that authors like Bill O’Reilly, whose books dominate the list, would appear on it at all.



And whatever Regnery’s experience, conservative books have regularly dominated the Times nonfiction list for decades, in large part because the same network of conservative media outlets is very good at selling books. Conservative authors often have platforms on radio and/or television, and they use those platforms to push their book and appear on other radio and television programs to generate publicity. Later, they will return the favor; for example, Mark Levin will appear on Sean Hannity’s show to promote his book, then Hannity will appear on Levin’s show to promote his book.



Asked if they do a lot of bulk sales—conservative authors like Cruz have been accused of orchestrating bulk buys to pad sales and top the Times list—Ross laughed. “For us, the most effective way to sell books is to make sure that the author does a massive amount of TV interviews, radio interviews, and print interviews because it’s better leverage. You can reach more people on a radio interview than you can in person.”



Which is to say that Regnery’s business model isn’t dependent on playing nice with The New York Times. The bestsellers list is likely the only interaction most Regnery books will have with the paper. Meanwhile, conservative authors will talk to conservative readers via conservative media outlets about the Nazi foundation of the Democratic Party and the sinister creep of sharia law—and maybe about the Times’s insidious liberal bias.



Still, the Times list provides an unparalleled level of prestige. The Publishers Weekly list, which tracks closer to Bookscan and which Regnery says it will use from now on, doesn’t come close. Conservatives still want the prestige that the liberal media can bestow, no matter how much they claim to scorn it, which is why complaining about the bestsellers list is so common. And with the exception of the Times’s opinion page, the list represents the last link between the paper and conservative media.

Even that tenuous connection has become too much. In a letter to authors, Ross wrote, “I ask you to consider this: We are often told it’s foolish to bite the hand that feeds you. ... I say it’s just as foolish to feed the hand that bites you.” But Regnery is just coming around to what many conservatives realized long ago: They don’t need the Times anymore, and they’re better off treating those institutions as a foil or even an enemy.



Regnery is something of an outlier in the conservative publishing world. Most of the other major conservative publishers are housed within large conglomerates. The decision to “sever ties” is a clever way of cementing its reputation for independence—other conservative publishers talk the talk, while Regnery is walking the walk. But the split with the Times also seemed inevitable. It is all the more fitting that the relationship ended with a whimper, not a bang.