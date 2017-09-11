



The show has always taken risks: Nowhere else on TV can you see a pop star who is also a whale rapping about having an abortion, or an extended drug binge scene that involves a trip so intense that the characters flatten into rough line drawings. But it truly ascended to another level in season three with an episode called “Fish out of Water,” set at a submerged film festival in the ocean. The episode is completely silent—a thirty-minute Buster Keaton film starring a cartoon horse. Once underwater, Bojack’s head is encased in a glass bubble and he is unable to speak as he floats around a bustling marine metropolis, haunted by his own thoughts of grandeur and self-loathing. When a lost baby seahorse winds up in his care after a series of mishaps, Bojack discovers an innate paternal instinct as he tries to navigate the child through rainbow tangles of kelp. The episode is a lush, beautiful wave of compassion, as close to high art as anything Netflix put out in 2016.



At its best, Bojack Horseman is an empathy machine, a sentimental vessel that uses animation and animals to say what humans cannot. After trying to sabotage a wedding in season one, Bojack laments: “You know, sometimes I think I was born with a leak, and any goodness I started with just slowly spilled out of me and now its all gone. And I’ll never get it back in me. It’s too late. Life is a series of closing doors, isn’t it?” If this line appeared on any other show, it might come across as maudlin; but because it is spoken by a mustang in a schlubby sweater after a barrage of intricate punchlines, it hits the gut with a surprising sting. Watching Bojack can feel like getting sucker-punched at a particularly light-spirited party; but then again, that’s often what it feels like to try to stay buoyant in Hollywood.



Season four is in many ways the most poignant yet, though it lacks the theatrical gimmicks of the underwater episode. It feels, more than anything, like a season that loyal watchers of the show have earned, after sticking with Bojack through his many rollercoaster rides of mania and melancholy. Most importantly, it shuttles Bojack aside—he is missing in action for the entire first episode—and moves its spotlight onto the women in his life. For once he is allowed to listen and learn rather than to bray through his own turmoil.

Early in the season, Bojack meets a teenage filly named Hollyhock (the comedian Aparna Nancherla, whose voice contains just the right gloss of sardonic angst). She claims to be his daughter from a dalliance in the 90s. She comes to live with him, just as his judgmental mother, Beatrice Horseman (a droll Wendie Malick), is kicked out of her nursing home for bad behavior. At the same time, Princess Carolyn is struggling to get pregnant with her boyfriend, a wealthy mouse named Ralph Stilton (he is the scion of a WASP-y family, who alienates Princess Carolyn at a dinner party by doing a ritual in which they depict cats as the devil). Diane, stuck in a click-bait blogging job for a website called Girl Croosh, must stand by as Mr. Peanutbutter decides to run for Governor of California. He is totally unqualified but that doesn’t stop him from believing that his sheer likeability as a fuzzy-faced celebrity will win the day. (This season was written before the election, but there are tinges of the current political situation all over it).

Both women feel adrift throughout the season: Carolyn cannot reconcile her need to have a family with her professional prowess, and Diane continues to see her dreams steamrolled by Mr. Peanutbutter’s ambition. At one point, Mr. Peanutbutter begins a fracking project in their front yard as an act of political theater, despite the fact that Diane has published a passionate anti-fracking manifesto online. They litigate their failing marriage through the national news, and both are exhausted and estranged by the time the season ends.