In 2013, Paul Ryan declared that the war on poverty has “failed miserably” because of the country’s “high poverty rates.” In 2014, 50 years after Lyndon B. Johnson first coined the term, Ryan issued the House Budget Committee’s report on the war on poverty, stating, “Forty-seven million Americans live in poverty today. That’s 15 percent of our population—the highest in a generation.” In 2015, he claimed again, “After a 50-year war on poverty and trillions of dollars spent, we still have the same poverty rates.” Last year, Ryan’s A Better Way plan stated that “the official poverty rate in 2014 (14.8 percent) was no better than it was in 1966 (14.7 percent).”

Ryan has used the seemingly immutable poverty rate—along with the “earnest wonk” persona that he has created through a willing media—as proof that government social services have only hurt the poor and that Republicans genuinely want to help them. The idea that these services are actually bad has become a conservative mantra. And, for the first time since 2008, Ryan’s threats to destroy the welfare state won’t face the obstacle of a Democratic president, meaning that they have a serious chance of becoming law.

Fortunately for Ryan, Donald Trump is a pure distillation of the Republican Party’s libertarian extremism, not the freewheeling independent that the press has often made him out to be. Nowhere is this more evident than in Trump’s budget plan released in May. Trump’s spending blueprint consists of deep cuts into all of those failing social services—food stamps, the Earned Income Tax Credit, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families—derided by Ryan as wasted money. It was unsurprising, then, that when Trump released his budget, Ryan said that it was “right on the target” even as others in his party found the cuts too draconian.





Today, the Census Bureau released its annual report on poverty and income, data that gives us a deep glimpse into the economic state of our country. It shows that the official poverty rate dropped 0.8 percentage points from 2015 to 2016, to 12.7 percent, which is not statistically different from 2007, the last year before the recession. There is no doubt that conservatives like Ryan will skim off the top of the data to hammer the idea that government programs have failed to significantly dent the poverty rate, despite the “trillions” spent over the last 50 years.