When the long line of Hillary Clinton superfans was finally allowed into the Barnes & Noble in New York City’s Union Square at 8 AM on Tuesday, after waiting outside for as long as twelve hours, they handed over $30 for Clinton’s new book What Happened, which they would receive once they reached the front of the line some four to six hours later. They were also given a wristband, and handed a slip of paper telling them exactly what they could and could not expect from their brief interaction with the 2016 Democratic nominee for president. It resembled something a crazy person might shove in your hand on the subway.

Strict rules for attendees of Clinton's book signing in NYC pic.twitter.com/lUPC3dbxJS — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 12, 2017

The slip of paper confirmed that wristbands for entry would be distributed “on a first-come, first-served basis” along with the purchase of her book. It specified that Clinton would sign copies of What Happened and her illustrated kids book It Takes a Village, “no exceptions or personalizing.” It insisted on “no other books or memorabilia,” and stressed that “posed photos or selfies will not be taking place.”



There was then a long, confusing passage about the wristbands:

Wristbands will be distributed in four separate colors to denote your place in line once you purchased your book(s). Each color will correspond to a specific place in the store to which you will be led prior to the event. If you wish to leave the store after purchasing your book(s) you may do so, as your admittance will still be guaranteed upon returning to the store with your wristband. However, if your wristband color group has already moved up to the event space you will be asked to join the following wristband color group (at the end of that line.) Book purchase and wristbands are both required to meet the author, no exceptions. Customers without wristbands are not allowed to participate in any capacity (children 12 and under are not required to purchase an additional book or obtain a wristband when accompanied by an adult with a valid wristband).

Security was tight and touchy, in other words—and everyone wanted this to move along quickly. You could, however, make eye contact with Clinton, if you were so inclined. But no one at Union Square seemed to mind about waiting twelve hours to spend roughly twelve seconds with their idol, all while being treated like cattle.

