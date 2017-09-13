Then came the furious debate around the Affordable Care Act, which devolved into a furious debate about abortion. One of the concessions made to get the ACA through was that states had the option to limit abortion coverage in plans offered through the exchanges, and 25 states have taken advantage of that offer. This laid the groundwork for more types of insurance restrictions. With Texas, 11 states now have private insurance coverage bans on the books. Many insurers in Texas already fail to cover abortion, so while the ban has a whiff of political theater, it’s also a deliberate attempt to choke off access to care.

One of the arguments used to justify the ban on federal funding for abortion is that taxpayers should not be “forced” to pay for something they are religiously or morally opposed to. Similarly, Gov. Abbot’s argument for the Texas ban on private insurance coverage is that “no Texan is ever required to pay for a procedure that ends the life of an unborn child.” Except that’s not how taxes—or insurance—work. People don’t pick and choose where their money goes. Someone who opposes war still pays taxes that fund the military. A Jehovah’s Witness who believes it’s a sin to receive a blood transfusion still pays insurance premiums into a pool that pays for someone else’s transfusion.“I find puzzling the conversation about taxpayers paying for people’s abortions, as if people who have abortions aren’t taxpayers and shouldn’t also be able to have the taxes they pay go to supporting their healthcare like everybody else,” said Yamani Hernandez, the Executive Director of the National Network for Abortion Funds.

An aspect of the Texas law that attracted particular attention was that it necessitated the purchase of what was called “rape insurance.” In theory, the law allows women to buy supplemental insurance for abortion care, also known as “riders.” Since the insurance ban does not include exceptions for rape or incest, that means a woman who was raped and got pregnant would not have insurance coverage for an abortion unless, in advance of getting raped, she had bought a rider. Hence “rape insurance.”

But the rider system also means that anyone who wanted their insurance to cover abortion would have to anticipate that need in advance, which again, makes no sense. Unplanned pregnancies are, by definition, unplanned. There are countless reasons why unplanned pregnancies occur and why women choose to have abortions, but a healthcare system in which quality coverage depends on omniscience seems unreasonable. The whole point of insurance is to protect against unforeseen risk.

Furthermore, just because states permit insurance companies to offer riders does not mean they actually do. According to a National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) survey, there is no evidence that supplemental coverage is available in the seven states where lawmakers have allowed it as an option. As a patchwork of regulations across states makes abortion coverage more costly and complicated, disincentives to offer this coverage are mounting for insurers nationwide.



The Reproductive Health Equity Act in Oregon aims to prevent this from happening. By requiring insurers to cover abortion, the state set the standard that abortion is healthcare and insurers have to cover it accordingly. In addition, creating a standard for coverage means Oregon women will definitively know they can use their insurance for abortion. Fifty-three percent of women pay out-of-pocket for abortion, even if they have insurance coverage, and this is often due to uncertainty.

“Many women with private insurance plans fail to use their coverage for reasons including because they assume abortion is not a covered service and because they were given incorrect information regarding their plan’s policies on covering abortions,” wrote Katrina Kimport and Brenly Rowland, two researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, in a study released in late August.

The opacity, complexity, and volatility of policies surrounding insurance coverage and abortion care don’t just cause financial problems for patients, but also for clinics. Independent abortion care providers perform sixty percent of abortions in the U.S., but they are rapidly disappearing. According to the Abortion Care Network (ACN), which tracks clinic closures, the number of independent providers has plummeted by nearly thirty percent in the past five years. Many such clinics have subsidy programs to keep costs low for their patients, and coverage bans will take an additional toll on their solvency. If the trend continues, more clinic doors will close. The fewer clinics there are, the farther women have to travel to get care and the more the costs stack up. If abortion is unaffordable for the vast majority of American women, it’s a right in theory, not in practice.