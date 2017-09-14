In places, Kraus shows how Acker’s self-centeredness connects to her literary appeal. Acker’s biological father abandoned her mother in pregnancy, an unelaborated fact which haunts her oeuvre. Kraus quotes some lines from Acker’s Portrait of an Eye on the subject:

My mother tells me my “father” isn’t my real father: my real father left her when she was three months pregnant and wanted nothing to do with me, ever. This husband has adopted me. That’s all she tells me.

In this work, Kraus observes, we get the daughter’s perspective and nobody else’s. But this extreme first-person voice is by the same token exceptional: “perhaps the greatest strength and weakness in all of Acker’s writing lies in its exclusion of all viewpoints except for that of the narrator.”

“Acker had no shortage of female contemporary writers throughout the 1970s,” Kraus says. She cites “Jayne Anne Phillips, Margaret Atwood, Anna Beattie, Alice Munro, Janet Frame, and dozens of others” who “published semiautobiographical novels with strong female narrators.” Unlike any of those women, however, Acker disdained “naturalistically-described situations.” Those women wrote books in which “the presence of their narrators was wholly relational.” Unlike these writers, Acker was not well respected. But then again, “they never sought or attained the iconic status of Great Writer as Countercultural Hero that Acker desperately craved. Until she achieved it, no woman had.”

Acker and Kraus were extraordinarily close in literary historical terms, and an enormous void is left in “After Kathy Acker” by the unnaming of that relation.

In the same breath as describing Acker’s greatest strength, Kraus calls it a weakness. In the moment of paying tribute to Acker’s extraordinary access to countercultural literary heroism, she disdains her with the words “desperately craved.” It is as if Kraus has identified the good-in-bad principle of Acker’s identity—which we might otherwise call “antihero”—and subjected it to analysis on moral terms. So, we have literary appreciation and a sort of character condemnation working against each other in the same analytical moment.

Reading this ambivalent book was confusing because I like Kathy Acker’s writing a lot, in part because of the things that made her a bad person to know. I like Kathy Acker because of the density of her first-person voice. She is never likeable but she is fully and without anxiety herself (though her other anxieties proliferate). People with very dense experiences of their subjectivity often are callous and selfish and unpleasant. By the same token, I want to read writing by such people. Consider these lines from Great Expectations (1982):

I have no idea how to begin to forgive someone much less my mother. I have no idea where to begin: repression’s impossible because it’s stupid and I’m a materialist.

These two sentences are difficult to interpret and the first time I read them I realized that I had never been given sentences about mothers to read that were deliberately uninterpretable. Instead of interpretation, Acker here gives us persona and statement. These lines read like lyrics by a self-aggrandizing old man who deals in generalities. This never happens—is never allowed—in writing by daughters about mothers.

Chris Kraus was married for a long time to Sylvère Lotringer, whom you may recall as the husband in Kraus’ highly influential work of autofiction, I Love Dick. Sylvère Lotringer was also a friend and sexual partner of Kathy Acker. There’s no suggestion of resentment on this count—but it’s an important fact because it demonstrates how extraordinarily close Acker and Kraus were in literary historical terms, and how enormous a void is left in After Kathy Acker by the unnaming of that relation.

This large and mysterious gap in the biography is filled necessarily by the emotional tenor of Kraus’s writing, which expresses distaste and disdain for Acker as a woman and as a writer. It’s only a guess, but it may be that Kraus’s social proximity to Acker (leaving out the issue of literary proximity, for it’s a slightly different one) may have suggested to her that Acker’s character flaws were more important than they are to her readers. Still, for all its rigorous accounting of Acker’s personal failures, one might mostly describe the book’s affect as “blank.” “In London, she played chess with Salman Rushdie,” Kraus writes, with no indication of whether chess or Salman Rushdie are good or bad.

But there is one section of the book in which Kraus’s tone heightens rather than reduces Acker’s dignity—the section on her death. In her final summer, Kraus writes, Acker “got sicker. She couldn’t eat or digest food or walk more than a few blocks without tiring.” Next, and with no transitional sentence, Kraus records the affirmations that Acker wrote for herself:

“I affirm that every day is a day of wonder. I affirm that though I don’t see it, I have more money than I need, I earn more than I need, I live in a house w/ room for all my books next to where I can walk in the woods, I am healthy I love my work, my money & my books are in the hands of the right people & I have time for my work, every day I open more & more to vision,” she wrote in her notebook.

Over the course of After Kathy Acker, Kraus has been inside her diaries, burrowed inside her friendships, psychoanalyzed and praised a little and recorded much. But only with Acker’s death does the detail of Kraus’s research match the purpose for which it is intended: remembering with honor the dead writer.

Biography-writing is a very tricky form, and no reader could fault the dedication with which Kraus has chased down the archival and human remains of Kathy Acker on earth. As an Acker fan, I inhaled this book. But as the last pages turned, the biography’s lingering flavor was one of bitterness. Whether that was done in the name of the truth or in the name of dislike, we can’t know.