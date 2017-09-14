The New York Times just published an apologia for a far-right group.

“Ben Shapiro is a 33-year-old who supports small government, religious liberty, and free-market economics and opposes identity politics, abortion, and Donald Trump,” Bari Weiss announces in her latest column for The New York Times. “He is, in other words, that wildly exotic creature: a political conservative.” What a travesty, then, that the University of California, Berkeley’s president issued a letter to students indicating his concern about Shapiro’s forthcoming appearance at the campus and the “impact some speakers may have on individuals’ sense of safety and belonging.” To Weiss, this letter is evidence that the left just can’t handle conservatives without calling them fascists.

Weiss glosses over Shapiro’s extremism—he once called for the forcible expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza, and marked Trayvon Martin’s birthday by tweeting that he’d be alive “if he hadn’t taken a man’s head and beaten it on the pavement before being shot.” But her characterization of Shapiro isn’t the worst part of her piece.

In the process of attacking “the sloppy conflation between actual white supremacists and, well, run-of-the-mill conservatives, libertarians, and classical liberals,” she defends Joey Gibson, the organizer behind the West Coast’s Patriot Prayer events. In Weiss’s account, Gibson is just a conservative, and the left has unfairly castigated him and his events by affixing the label “white supremacist” to both. Weiss acknowledges that Gibson’s events have been attended by white supremacists in the past, but credits him for announcing that Richard Spencer and Identity Evropa’s Nathan Damigo were not welcome at his most recent Bay Area event, “Liberty Weekend.”