Donald Trump has no choice but to get out of his own DACA trap.

Late Wednesday night, Trump’s new best friends Chuck and Nancy released a surprise statement claiming that they had made a deal with the president to prevent the so-called Dreamers from being deported in exchange for increased border security, but no wall.

Here's the full joint Pelosi/Schumer Stmt on the WH dinner: pic.twitter.com/BS2j9BaFJH — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 14, 2017

It was a surprising announcement, to say the least. But the following morning, Trump basically confirmed it—while denying it.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Despite saying there is “no deal,” Trump basically laid out the framework that Schumer and Pelosi announced on Wednesday evening. In exchange for increased border security, Congress will codify protections for Dreamers, who “have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own” and who are “good, educated, and accomplished young people.” The particulars—which will include the troubling trend of militarizing the borders—have yet to be worked out, but Trump is basically acknowledging that whatever those particulars may be, they will not involve the wall. (Leaving the White House on Thursday morning, Trump told reporters, “The wall will come later.”)

