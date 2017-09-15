



“Durham, August 14, 2017” is a painting of the statue of a Confederate soldier, after its destruction by a crowd in Charlottesville, Virginia. Dupuy-Spencer has chosen an angle from which the soldier’s hands are still visible among the whorls of metal. The metal is very flat in color, making the statue seem ersatz, plasticky. By contrast, the crowd of people around it are a host of multicolored and dreamlike legs. In the distribution of technique across this painting, Dupuy-Spencer draws out an experience of this important political object that has otherwise not been part of the public discourse around it. It is ekphrastic, but this artwork also depicts another work of art: in the wreckage of the fallen statue, Dupuy-Spencer sees a monument to search for justice.



Dreams and magic continue in “Not Today Satan,” a painting with a funny title and an interesting subject matter. In the back of a cop car sits a ghoul. On top, a host of goblin-ish figures cavort. One is wearing a gold chain. Just beyond them, a Delacroix horse rolls its eyes in terror. In the front seats the oblivious, blankly-staring human officers drive. At the base of the painting the cop slogan POLICE PROTECT AND SERVE is legible. The juxtaposition of this platitude with the joyful burlesque of demons constitutes a lighthearted, anarchic commentary on police brutality.

Dupuy-Spencer is interested in labelling. In several paintings words are legible, and in some drawings the people (like the country hero George Jones) are in labeled by name or given words to say. This technique lends the effect of a political cartoon to Dupuy-Spencer’s works, which otherwise would exist too much in the abstracted and uncommitted sphere of fine art qua fine art.

It is not possible to walk around this show and get a strong sense of Dupuy-Spencer’s specific political convictions. In an interview with the World Socialist Web Site recently, she said that “Identity politics is the poison of the left,” the “easiest, most narcissistic form of political debate, to only view things from the point of view of one’s personal race or gender.” Issues of class are lost in these conversations, she said, and in that elision we lose interest in and information on the real people who elected Trump. The working class becomes a scapegoat.

This is not orthodox thought on the left now. But Dupuy-Spencer is without doubt committed to deepening and making more detailed the representation of places and people and material circumstances in America, and for that reason her work is ideologically aligned with the activism of those working in literature, in broadcast, in journalism broadly conceived. In that same interview, she compared her painting Veteran’s Day (2016) and her surrounding project to Picasso’s Guernica in the Spanish Civil War, and “Horace Pippin’s drawings from the front line in WWI.” Like those artists, Dupuy-Spencer sees her own work as a “call to the front line in a revolutionary time.”

