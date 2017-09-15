On the surface, that may not sound so radical. But amid all our ideological divides and disputes, activists are being reminded now of what George Orwell once identified as the first aim of socialism: nurturing a society where human beings love one another.

Hurricane Katrina famously brought more suspicion than solidarity in its wake. The failures of FEMA after Katrina were countless; George W. Bush had put an Arabian horse breeder in charge of the agency, a man so manifestly unqualified for his job that it seemed an intentional signal that when it came to disaster, Americans were on their own. The state and local governments, too, came in for deserved critique aplenty. New Orleans, a majority-black city with a near 30 percent poverty rate before the storm, had few evacuation plans in place, and after the storm it was hit with a wave of profit-seeking and privatization that included its public schools. It’s not for nothing that Naomi Klein begins The Shock Doctrine in New Orleans—the failures of the government were used as an excuse to turn everything over to the private sector.

Yet the private sector has done little better. The Red Cross’s failings after Hurricane Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012 inspired deep investigations by the reporters at ProPublica, and many complaints from the people on the ground. Walking the streets on Far Rockaway at the time with organizer Desean Burrus of New York Communities for Change, I heard anger from residents directed at the Red Cross and FEMA alike. I saw one Red Cross truck drive up the street and honk its horn; people doing their own cleanup work straggled out to see what was on offer. It turned out to be a hot meal, something necessary but wholly insufficient in the face of the destruction. “We’ve got nothing but ourselves,” resident Kenyatta Hutchinson told me. “Where’s the real help? Where’s the government?”

The official response in Houston has had fewer remarked-upon failures. But Zachmeyer says for many of the households she’s helped, FEMA and the Red Cross have been lackluster in their response. Families are still in homes that flooded with water that is itself toxic, with mold growing, because the hotels that FEMA offered had already been filled. Many people—far too many—told her she was the first person to have checked on them.

As usual, what many of the storm-affected communities have gotten instead of help is more policing. As Irma bore down on Florida, the Polk County Sheriff’s office tweeted that police would be checking ID and arresting people with warrants if they attempted to go to official storm shelters. In Texas, where a harsh anti-immigrant law had just been passed before being halted by the courts, immigrants also feared going to shelters, worried that they might be turned over to ICE.

After Sandy, I spoke with a young man named Kenyatta Hutchinson, who told me: “All I see is cops, and they’re still harassing us.” A young black man, he was worried that police would arrest him for looting if he tried to move his own belongings out of his home. As we talked, a police car drove by slowly as if to underscore his point. Some of this is also evident now in Houston, after Harvey. “I do not live in a wealthy neighborhood,” Zachmeyer says, “but I drive through one to get home from downtown and the police would be lining the wealthy neighborhood watching who was coming in and coming out.”

The obsession with security and order, most people who’ve survived a major disaster can tell you, is mostly unnecessary. And yet in a society where the people most affected by “natural” disasters are the poorest and most vulnerable already, it is a constant. For the poor and working-class, black and Latino survivors of Katrina, of Sandy, of Harvey and Irma, the part of the state that they are most likely to encounter is the police. “The whole system is built around punishment and prevention of abuse instead of providing service,” says Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, a nurse and president of the New York State Nurses Association who did volunteer work after Sandy.

And yet what actually happens on the ground in flood-ravaged poorer communities, is often the opposite of the florid Fox News fantasy of chaos, disorder, and rampant looting. “The people who are really there for each other are the people who live within these neighborhoods,” she says. “When we help someone, I will get follow-up from that about their neighbor, their cousin, their friend.”

Conservative politicians, of course, are happy for community organizations and donors to step into the breach left by decades of peeling back the welfare state. Such community work is, in fact, part of the conservative ideology—leave it to the churches and neighbors to step up or not.

But the needs created in part by the economics of race, and by the politics of austerity, were too great to ignore. And the more prominent role played by political activists in disaster recovery is teaching profound political lessons—about where to apply political pressure and how to shift narratives, as well as how to tear down moldy drywall and float a boat down a city street. And DSA, at least, aims to be around when the recovery is done, and to provide a political home for more of the people who find themselves looking to build a different kind of society when the soggy drywall and blue tarps are gone.

In a society staring down the barrel of climate chaos, the biggest lesson is right under our noses: In order to survive the coming disasters, we need to do more than cut carbon. We need to learn to care about each other once again. That doesn’t mean that we all magically become friends; it means that we recognize the humanity in one another and we build a society where we are all taken care of, where our needs are met.

That kind of care is evident in the streets of Houston and across Florida right now, as neighbors check on neighbors. It was evident in the “Cajun navy,” storm survivors themselves, loading their boats on trailers and heading to Houston to rescue more people from rooftops. You can see it in the work that the nurses of NYSNA do every day, the carbon-neutral work of saving lives and curing hurts. We don’t normally think of caring labor as a “green job,” or consider Bernie Sanders’s single-payer healthcare bill as a climate change mitigator. And yet, as Naomi Klein and others have noted, replacing dirty jobs with care work, turning our labors to healthcare, teaching, and other such jobs as infrastructure-building would be both better for the climate and better for the vast masses of people on the planet.

Such changes seem so sweeping as to be impossible. They would require that we shift consumption habits and learn to value the work traditionally done by women in a way we have never done. They would require we see poor people as deserving care as much as anyone else. But in the moments after a disaster we can see what a world that values humans for their humanity, not their consumption habits, could look like. “It’s been something beautiful,” Zuchmeyer says, “that I didn’t realize I was missing.”