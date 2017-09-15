Michael Morell is in no position to pass judgment on Chelsea Manning.

The former CIA director claims to have been outraged by the decision of the Harvard Kennedy School to appoint Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow. In response to his resignation, the school’s president has rescinded Manning’s appointment. I have to say that I’m outraged by the the school’s decision. Let’s weigh the moral balance here.

Manning, who at the time was Bradley Manning, committed acts of civil disobedience when she worked in army intelligence in Iraq. In 2010 she leaked to WikiLeaks videos and documents showing gross American misconduct—verging on war crimes—in Iraq and Afghanistan, acts for which any American should cringe in shame.

Manning’s revelations included American troops killing civilians, including women and children, and then calling in an airstrike to destroy evidence; the video of an American Apache helicopter gunship shooting civilians, including two Reuters reporters; American military authorities failing to investigate reports of torture and murder by Iraqi police; and a “black unit” in Afghanistan tasked to perform extrajudicial assassinations of Taliban sympathizers that killed as many as 373 civilians. Manning’s leaks also revealed American surveillance—contrary to the original United Nations charter—of the U.N.’s top leadership.