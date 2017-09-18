“It’s fuckin’ beautiful, dog,” said Ratchet, dressed in full-face clown makeup and ripped black jeans, while marching toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. “To see the Lincoln Memorial—on every penny we’ve ever held in all of our lives—and then to see one of the most unaccepted subcultures posted up in front of it chanting for love, that was incredible.”

Ratchet is a Juggalo, the sobriquet for fans of Insane Clown Posse, a “horrorcore” rap duo known for their violent lyrics, absurd aesthetic, and lewd annual gatherings. Approximately 1,500 of them and their supporters from across the country marched on the National Mall on Saturday to protest the FBI, which in its 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment defined Juggalos as a gang. (“Many Juggalos subsets exhibit gang-like behavior and engage in criminal activity and violence,” the report read.) Juggalos contend this designation is not only unwarranted, but has had real consequences for fans. “There’s just some people who have really had their lives turned upside down because they’ve had hatchet tattoos,” said Juggalo supporter Alison Davis, referring to the “hatchet man” symbol of Insane Clown Posse’s record label. Juggalos say that if police or potential employers discriminate against people with this tattoo or who wear the band’s merchandise.

While the band’s lyrics songs tend to be violent—and some Juggalos have engaged in criminal behavior—Juggalos as a whole are a non-violent bunch. I’ve rarely felt safer among a group of protestors. Mark Peterson, the photographer for this essay, agreed: “The Juggalos were the nicest people I’ve photographed in the last four years,” he said. While pranks were common, Juggalos discouraged misbehavior among their peers. During the march, one Juggalo attempted to push over a roadblock and was quickly stopped by two others who steadied the barrier. Afterward, one Juggalo put a hand on the shoulder of the perpetrator, as if to say, “Nah dude.”



While some Juggalos told me they’re non-political, there was an obvious progressive bent to the crowd. Supporters chanted “This is what Democracy looks like!” and taunted fans of Donald Trump. During their speech to the crowd, Insane Clown Posse members told their supporters that if Juggalos want respect, they must respect and fight for other marginalized groups. “A lot of people don’t want discrimination in this country anymore, man,” co-leader Violent J said. “They don’t want bullshit racism. They don’t want hate. That’s played out and ancient, man. And I feel like today we’re representing a lot of that bullshit. We’re representing the force against it.”