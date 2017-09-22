Several political scientists I talked to stressed that by entering parliament, the AFD will have far more resources at its disposal. Once it’s in the Bundestag, the party will have money for staff, access to official rooms and offices, and the ability to ask for parliamentary inquiries to issuesat the center of their platform. Such resources, “will set them up for a better stance for the future,” says Dr. Carl Berning, a political scientist at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz. Further, depending on the coalitions formed after the election, the AfD could be the strongest party in the opposition, making their response to the government position especially visible. Certain important positions also belong to the largest opposition party, such as the head of the budget committee. “There hasn’t been a major far-right force in the national parliament,” since WWII, says Berning. “Now the other parties, the establishment parties, have to learn how to deal with them.”



Other German parties have said that they will not cooperate with the AfD. And there have already been attempts to isolate them before they arrive. Small procedural rules have been changed in anticipation of the AfD. For instance, the eldest member of parliament is traditionally the first to speak at the opening of the new political season. But since the eldest parliamentary member will likely be a 77 year old from the AfD (whose candidates tend to skew old and male), existing lawmakers altered that rule this spring. The opening speaker will now be the longest-serving. According to Bild, a German tabloid, establishment parties are also trying to bend rules in order to ensure that the AfD cannot chair the budget committee. The presence of the AfD may further alter the coalitions in parliament, as different parties attempt to arrange themselves in such a way as to minimize their voice. It won’t be the first time. In 2013, AfD members were elected to 13 out of 16 state parliaments. According to Alexander Hensel, a researcher at the University of Göttingen who has studied the behavior of AfD members in state parliaments, some members of establishment parties made a show of excluding them in the beginning, for example by refusing to shake hands.



But this kind of procedural tinkering is largely cosmetic: it won’t curb the party’s power. In some ways, their isolation has even helped the AfD promote its message, according to Wolfgang Shroeder, a professor at the University of Kassel who has also studied the behavior of the AfD in state parliaments. “One of the aims of the AfD was to establish themselves as a victim of the other parties,” he says. By touting their isolation, they were able reinforce their connection to their voters, to cast themselves as playing the role that downtrodden, frustrated, working class German whites see themselves in: as mocked, ignored, and derided—but righteous.







As Dr. Timo Lochockï, a policy analyst at the German Marshall Fund, told me by phone, AfD has carefully provoked the media with statements that straddle the border between far-right conservatism and Nazism. A few days ago, Alexander Gauland, one of the party’s two leaders, told supporters that Germans should be proud of their accomplishments in the two world wars. This, of course, provoked an outcry. “Then the entire media says, ‘they’re all Nazis,’” explains Dr. Lochocki. But right-wing voters might well watch this outcry and decide it is an overreaction. After all, Gauland never explicitly said that the Germans should be proud of Nazism itself, but something far vaguer that might encompass other ideas that mainstream voters agree with, like the valor of individual soldiers. It’s classic dog whistling, and it allows the the AfD to play the victim—something they’ve grown adept at.



Like the American far-right, Schroeder says, the AfD is interested in bringing their ideas to the mainstream, and in gaining respectability for white nationalism. By bringing far right ideas, especially about migration, into the discussion, they are able to push the conversation. Hensel agrees. Once the AfD introduces a radical proposal, for example an attempt to ban the burqa in public spaces, this “position is now part of the parliamentary debate and part of the public debate about the parliament,too.”