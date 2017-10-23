When the financial crisis hit, Obama and Congress did create a financial fraud enforcement task force, but it became little more than a press release factory, a repository for existing cases rather than an investigating force. After the Justice Department bungled a major case against two Bear Stearns traders in 2009, prosecutors preemptively decided they just couldn’t beat Wall Street, no matter the evidence. The Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission referred numerous cases to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, but no action was taken; officials never even brought in high-profile targets such as former Citigroup board member (and Clinton Treasury Secretary) Robert Rubin for an interview. A massive scandal involving millions of false documents presented to courts in foreclosure cases garnered a Justice Department settlement for pennies on the dollar.

Eisinger reveals this story of backpedaling and cowardice through the eyes of the few who resisted it. There’s Stanley Sporkin, the legendary slob who ran enforcement at the SEC in the 1970s, and his protégé Jed Rakoff, later a federal judge, who would raise a lonely voice to ask how accountability had vanished. There’s Paul Pelletier, the Justice Department attorney who spent years chasing malfeasance at insurance giant AIG, only to have higher-ups squash the case. There’s James Kidney, a 26-year SEC veteran beaten down by weak enforcement. Most corporate defendants, his boss Reid Muoio told him, are “good people who have done one bad thing.”

Every prosecutor knows that in the end, those who take the easier path will enjoy rewards, and those who challenge power won’t.

Muoio was a shining example of the new career path for prosecutors: a graduate of Yale Law, several years in private practice, then rotating into government. As deputy chief of the SEC division responsible for going after fraud involving complex financial instruments, Muoio whittled down cases that involved widespread criminality in an organization—like Goldman Sachs scheming with hedge funds to knowingly sell investors garbage mortgage securities—into a single civil suit against one midlevel staffer. Proving conspiracy in such cases, Muoio argued, was simply too difficult. Like other high-level enforcers, he viewed such investigative hurdles as dead ends, rather than challenges to overcome.

Eisinger is truly damning on how the Obama administration handled white-collar crime. The Justice Department became little more than a way station for once and future partners at top law firms like Covington & Burling; Attorney General Eric Holder had a corner office waiting for him at Covington’s new headquarters when he stepped down. That corporate law background brings with it a comfort with power, a courtesy and respect for the good people who might have done one bad thing.

This merger of prosecution and defense, plucked from the same talent pool, influences how cases are conducted. Lacking resources at the SEC, Sporkin invented the internal investigation, where defense attorneys are tasked with gathering facts about their own clients. But outsourcing white-collar investigations makes prosecutors overly reliant on whatever the defense chooses to give them, and deprives the Justice Department of institutional knowledge. Today, federal prosecutors rarely question the targets of their own investigations, instead trading evidence and queries with defense attorneys. Findings in cases are negotiated, not discovered; frontal assaults on high-powered law firms are eschewed. To launch one, Eisinger writes, would create “social discomfort.” Prosecutors would have to take on their mentors, their friends, and their future bosses.

If it’s easier to get a corporate plea bargain than to win a conviction against a top executive, that’s the path prosecutors will favor. If it’s easier to design a deferred prosecution agreement than to take down a company abusing its investors or customers, that’s the path. If it’s easier to make headlines with seven-figure fines than to undertake the painstaking work of obtaining justice, that’s the path. If there isn’t 100 percent certainty of a conviction, then discretion—some would say spinelessness—argues for settlement. Every prosecutor knows that, in the end, those who take the easier path will enjoy rewards, and those who challenge power won’t. Eric Holder got a corner office and a lucrative partnership. James Kidney, who pushed for aggressive prosecution at the SEC, got a small retirement party, where he said, in a speech that leaked, “For the powerful, we are at most a toll booth on the bankster turnpike.”

As Mueller’s case against Trump has developed, it has clearly evolved into an investigation of financial fraud. Mueller wants to know whether Russian oligarchs used Trump and his network of businesses to liberate cash and evade taxes, and whether they returned the favor by meddling in last year’s election. Paul Manafort’s real estate transactions and involvement with pro-Russian interests in Ukraine involve classic signs of money laundering. So do large loans by German financial giant Deutsche Bank to Trump and Kushner’s real estate interests, also potential money-laundering vehicles, and deals with the Bank of Cyprus, where Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was once vice-chairman. Mueller and his all-star team of prosecutors are scrutinizing purchases of Trump properties by Russian nationals, partnerships between Trump and Russia in a New York housing development and a Toronto hotel, and even Trump’s choice of site for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

This shift into financial crime drops the probe into the same accountability-free zone that has offered nothing but disappointment over the past decade. Consider the recent case involving the Russian-owned real estate firm Prevezon Holdings, which was accused of laundering money from a tax-fraud scheme into luxury apartments in Manhattan. In May, right before it was scheduled to go to trial, the case was abruptly settled for $5.9 million, with no admission of guilt. And contrary to rumors that the Justice Department meddled in the case to assist Prevezon (whose lawyer was the one who met with Donald Trump Jr.), it appears the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Joon Kim, simply walked off the battlefield. A well-sourced Daily Beast story in July reveals how prosecutors thought they might lose because the jury wouldn’t understand complex transactions involved in the scheme. So they punted.

In the Trump probe, Mueller has displayed flashes of doggedness that recall the Enron Task Force. His team impaneled a grand jury to gather evidence. They subpoenaed banks that worked with Paul Manafort and questioned his son-in-law Jeffrey Yohai, applying pressure to get Manafort to flip. The FBI even raided Manafort’s home, not trusting Trump’s former campaign manager to cooperate with document requests. Trump’s lawyer, John Dowd, responded by complaining that Mueller hadn’t exhausted other, less invasive options to obtain the documents and suggesting that the Trump team might try to suppress the information in court—the type of threat that can ward off a timid prosecutor.

Eisinger recently argued that Mueller learned from the Enron Task Force how to slowly build a case, let investigators do their job, and take the most aggressive line possible. But ultimately, he’ll be working within a structure committed to protecting the powerful from prosecution. Frustration with a special justice system for elites helped create the rage that fueled the rise of Trump. But a special justice system for elites might be exactly what the president needs to escape his Russia problem.