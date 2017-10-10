Gestational surrogacy costs around $100,000. Of that, surrogates take home an average $30,000 to $35,000, with a bonus if they carry multiple pregnancies. The remainder of the money goes to the middlemen involved in the transaction, covering agency fees, legal fees, counseling services, and health insurance. If you do the math, the standard surrogacy fee works out to around $5 per hour for the duration of the pregnancy.

Surrogates are often paid higher fees to work with foreign I.P.s—particularly from China, where the language barrier and distance make it difficult to stay in touch after the child is born. “Surrogates typically don’t want to carry for Chinese couples, because they want a relationship with the parents,” explains Janae Krell, the founder of the advocacy group All Things Surrogacy.

Around twelve weeks in, Andrea began chatting with her I.P.s over WeChat, a popular Chinese messaging app that includes a simultaneous translation function. Andrea “would send them pics of the baby bump as it grew and keep them updated.” Around week 18, the couple flew in for a visit. They brought Andrea a pearl necklace, and they brought her sons toys. While they were in Cleveland, Andrea took them to a keepsake ultrasound shop to make DVDs and a recording of the heartbeat. She bought them a teddy bear that you could put the heartbeat recording in; when you squeezed the bear, the recording thump-thumped. “I helped them pick out strollers and car seats and clothes,” she recalls. “They needed help—they didn’t know what they needed.”

The families got along so well that Andrea invited them to stay with her when they returned for the delivery. They arrived at 34 weeks. Three weeks later, Andrea’s doctor induced her. She gave birth to both boys vaginally, and the second was born breech. (“That was the worst nine minutes of my life,” she says. “I think I saw the light.”) Afterwards, the I.P.s wanted Andrea to zuo yuezi—observe the month of rest that Chinese tradition prescribes after childbirth. But before long, she was up and about again. “They didn’t know how to do anything,” she laughs. They were “new to the newborn thing,” and with two babies it was doubly hard. Andrea’s mother came over. “We would take shifts sleeping and caring for them and stuff. I was kind of like their nanny.” She pauses for a moment. “I literally was a nanny,” she says.

Andrea returned to New Hope to be implanted with another embryo last October, at the height of the presidential campaign. I call her in June, just days before she is scheduled to give birth, and the conversation turns to politics. Andrea says she “wasn’t a Trump voter,” though she didn’t like Hillary Clinton much, either. When I ask her about Trump’s get-tough stance on China and the upsurge in anti-foreign sentiment in the United States, she ruefully acknowledges that both are affecting her work. She says the hate she sees in America makes her proud to be carrying a nonwhite baby. “It proves that we are all the same,” she explains. “When I’m pregnant, nobody knows I’m pregnant with a Chinese baby, so it doesn’t matter. Blood is blood and DNA is DNA and cells are cells.”

Min and her husband, Kai, are professionals in their forties who work in Beijing: Min in finance, Kai in cybersecurity. In the winter of 2014, they told their families that they were taking a vacation in New York. They visited friends, and Min raved about the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But they kept the real reason for their trip a secret: They had come to do a round of IVF, in the hope of making embryos that an American woman could carry for them.

Min and Kai had been trying to have a child “the natural way” for several years, but they had encountered problem after problem. Eventually their doctor encouraged them to try surrogacy in the United States. They began the IVF cycle in China and then timed their trip to New Hope to coincide with Min’s ovulation. The trip was a success: They created several viable embryos. Then they went home and waited to be matched with a surrogate.

From the profiles they received from the referral agency, New Beginnings, they picked Emily, a woman from Kentucky. In the photograph, Emily was posing with her two children. When Min and Kai spoke with her on the phone, they peppered her with questions: What’s your job? Why do you want to help us through this process? What’s your family’s attitude about it? Emily accepted, and became pregnant with their daughter in the summer of 2015.

As the parents of a surrogate “anchor baby,” Min and Kai harbor the kind of immigration hopes that Donald Trump has used to whip his base into a frenzy.

That fall, Min and Kai traveled to Kentucky to attend the 22-week ultrasound and to meet Emily and her children in person. “Min was incredible with those kids,” Emily told Jane Groenendaal, the surrogacy director at New Beginnings. “She was like a new aunt to them.” Min and Kai returned in March 2016 to be with Emily during her labor. Afterwards, Min stayed on for three months, to arrange an American passport and a Social Security number for her daughter, Sarah. Then mother and child flew home to Beijing. Min and Kai had told their parents what they’d been through. But they have kept the surrogacy a secret from their friends.

When Sarah turns five or six, Min and Kai plan to emigrate to the United States. As the parents of a surrogate “anchor baby,” they harbor the kind of immigration hopes that Donald Trump has used to whip his base into a frenzy. They want Sarah to attend school here, to improve her chances of getting into an American university. They want a second child and hope to convince Emily to carry it. When I ask Min why she wants another child, she answers in terms any parent can understand. “I think one child is too lonely,” she says. “If she has a sister or brother, it will be better for her growth.”

The founder of the New Hope clinic, Dr. John Zhang, emigrated to America in 1991. Born in Zhejiang Province to a family of doctors—his mother was a renowned obstetrician, and his two sisters both practice medicine in China—he earned his medical degree in 1984 and went on to earn a Ph.D. at Cambridge University before accepting a residency at New York University. “I have a very good education,” Zhang tells me. “Basic training in China. Special training in Cambridge. Clinical training in New York. The best combination you can have.”

New Hope, which Zhang founded in 2004, is now one of America’s busiest fertility treatment centers. Its five doctors perform more than 4,000 cycles of IVF each year, creating several times that many embryos. They also coordinate a growing number of surrogate pregnancies. Business is booming: According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, births through surrogacy have more than doubled since 2004.

I speak with Zhang in his corner office at New Hope, overlooking Central Park. It is October of last year, a few weeks before the election, and the leaves on the trees are turning red and yellow. Zhang himself looks slightly green, due to a cold, and wears a surgical mask throughout our interview. He’s determined to get better before hosting a medical conference the following week.

Dr. John Zhang, founder of New Hope Fertility Center, says he isn’t worried about Trump’s anti-China rhetoric. Courtesy of New Hope Fertility Center

On the wall of his office are several photographs. One shows Zhang with his dissertation supervisor, Dr. Twink Allen, and the bloody bodies of several large rhinos and elephants on which they performed experimental IVF. The ones on his desk show his wife and son. The wife looks much younger than Zhang, who is 55; he tells me she comes from Ukraine. They were married a few years ago. When I ask if he had been married before, he guffaws: “I needed to work!” In these ways—the Central Park view, the wife from Eastern Europe, the boastful confidence—he is not unlike Trump: a highly successful salesman of himself. On my way out, Zhang asks my age. When I tell him, he tries to convince me to let him freeze my eggs. When I demur, he offers a discount.

When we speak again in June, Zhang is as confident as ever. He is betting that Trump, for all his protectionist rhetoric, won’t stop the flow of capital—financial or genetic—across borders. “Based on my very conservative estimation,” he says, “China has three million couples that could come to the United States for treatment.” He does not think the election will hurt his business. “Donald Trump was hostile to China during his campaign,” he notes, “but afterwards he was more friendly. Very few countries can get along with our president, but China is one of them.”

Zhang admits to a brief moment of trepidation after the election, about Trump’s proposed travel ban. “I thought that many patients wouldn’t be able to come any more,” he says. “But most of our Chinese patients who can afford to pay for all the treatments get a ten-year visa to the United States, no problem. Why would you want to be difficult on these people if they come here and spend money?” Zhang seems to have grasped the fundamental truth about Trump’s America. “In the end,” he says, “money talks.”