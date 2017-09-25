Trump has tweeted about the national anthem eight times more than Puerto Rico.

There’s a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the U.S. territory, which is home to more than 3.4 million citizens. Hurricane Maria knocked out power on the entire island, meaning residents on the hot and humid island have limited access to clean water and air conditioning. The storm’s winds, which reached 137 m.p.h., destroyed thousands of homes and much of the nation’s agriculture. “There will be no food in Puerto Rico,” one farmer told The New York Times. Children are overheating in the tropical climate as they attempt to evacuate. And some fear more damage is to come, as a cracked dam is threatening to release 11 billion gallons of water into the paths of 70,000 people.



Here’s how many times the President of the United States has tweeted about it.

Meanwhile, Trump has tweeted (or re-tweeted) 17 times since Saturday about athletes exercising their constitutional right to protest racial discrimination by not standing for the national anthem. Here’s just a sampling: