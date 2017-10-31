I’m not sure how to hold my face when I dance:

In an expression of determination or euphoria?

And how should I look at my partner: in her eyes

Or at her body? Should I mirror the rhythm of her hips,

Or should I take the lead? I hear Jimi Hendrix

Was also unsure in dance despite being beautiful

And especially attuned. Most black men know this

About him. He understood the rhythm of a delta

Farmer on guitar in a juke joint circa 1933, as well

As the rhythm of your standard Negro bohemian on guitar

In a New York apartment amid daydreams of jumping

Through windows, ballads of footwork, Monk orchestras,

Miles with strings. Whatever. I’m just saying,

I don’t know how to hold myself when I dance. Do you?