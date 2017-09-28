Manhattan Beach’s Anna Kerrigan is twelve when we meet her, and we are told, right off, that she comes from a deprived background: In the novel’s opening pages, she can’t help but covet the doll of a rich little girl she has just met in a home steps away from the titular beach. She is accompanying her father on a mission to this house for reasons that aren’t revealed to us. But it is made clear that Eddie Kerrigan is involved in shady business and that, as the Depression slides towards World War II, his ability to meet his obligations is slipping. Anna has a disabled sister, Lydia, whom Eddie can barely stand to look at. Lydia cannot speak or care for herself and her illness inspires revulsion in him. When she hypersalivates, he feels “a flash of fury, even a wish to smack her, followed by a convulsion of guilt.”

MANHATTAN BEACH by Jennifer Egan Scribner, 448pp., $28.00

A couple of chapters in, Eddie does what men in romantic novels always do when they face an emotional challenge they can’t easily resolve: He flees the scene. Anna and her mother are left to care for Lydia, largely on their own, laboring under the presumption that Eddie is dead, and surviving on money periodically doled out by Eddie’s wayward spinster sister. When World War II arrives, 19-year-old Anna finds gainful employment in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. We get an introduction to the training procedures for new hires—“six weeks of instruction”—and we are also immediately informed that Anna is special, singled out by her boss for special responsibilities in the Yard. It’s not clear why she might be so.

In these early portions of the book, Egan finds much pleasure in looking around the Yard itself. She presents the setting as a fantastical place, as well-ordered as clockwork, and seems to delight in depicting all the moving parts of this world. When Anna goes to lunch, Egan observes how she “synchronized her wristwatch with the large wall clock.” The bike Anna borrows from a friend is not just a bike, but a spur to her imagination: “Motion performed alchemy on her surroundings, transforming them from a disjointed array of scenes into a symphonic machine she could soar through invisibly as a seagull.” Anna eventually finds her way onto a diving team, and the intricacies of early deep-sea diving form a central part of the book. As she fits into the heavy “dress” that allows her to breathe hundreds of feet underwater, she relishes the qualities of the equipment, finding transcendence even in the gloves, “her hands delivering her to a purely tactile realm that seemed to exist outside the rest of her life.”

Egan has always been something of a sensualist, an unusual characteristic in a novelist who is also frequently deemed “cerebral.” Her lush use of language has often distinguished her from DeLillo or Pynchon, as well as other writers who share her concerns and interests. Her characters have a habit of getting lost in their feelings, as when the protagonist of her first novel, The Invisible Circus, becomes sexually enthralled by her dead sister’s boyfriend. Even when the experience is not pleasurable, Egan often describes it as though it were. The car crash that opens Look at Me is like a fairground ride, “a slow loop through space like being on the Tilt-A-Whirl.”

In Manhattan Beach, there’s pleasure—but it comes less often from the visceral experience of the characters than from their experience of the technology they are using. For a while, it works. It’s relatively easy for us to marvel over the brass bolts of a 1940s diving dress or the wheels of an ancient Schwinn. We have none of the qualms about those objects that we might have, say, about a smartphone. There is something wondrous about the technologies that the characters in Manhattan Beach have at their disposal. They don’t seem to carry any real costs.