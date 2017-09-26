Georgetown is giving Jeff Sessions a safe space from scary political correctness.

The attorney general is speaking Tuesday at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., where he will declare, “Freedom of thought and speech on the American campus are under attack,” according to excerpts obtained by Fox News. “The university is supposed to be about the search for truth,” Sessions reportedly will say, “not the imposition of truth by a government censor,” but academia is “transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness and homogenous thought, a shelter for fragile egos.”

In fact, it appears that Georgetown is sheltering Sessions’s fragile ego, shielding him from tough questions after his talk. The law school only announced the appearance on Monday, and students who subsequently RSVP’ed received an email saying they’d be shut out of the event:

here's the email georgetown is sending students who've been shut out of jeff sessions's talk on campus free speech tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5dlmpn4283 — Jake Flanagin (@jakeflanagin) September 25, 2017

Sessions will be addressing a select group of students affiliated with the school’s Center for the Constitution, which promotes the conservative constitutional interpretation known as originalism. The attorney general will be in conversation with the center’s director, Professor Randy Barnett, who will ask a series of pre-screened questions. (Though a vocal Trump critic, Barnett is a prominent libertarian and “one of the most influential originalist scholars at work today,” according to the libertarian magazine Reason.)