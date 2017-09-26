But one of the questions surrounding Neo Yokio is whether or not the show actually is a parody. While the premise seems too outrageous to be anything but one big joke, the truth is that Ezra Koenig (a rock star) and Jaden Smith (the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith) are the Kaz Kaans of the world. When Shannon Liao of the Verge asked Netflix if Koenig had set out to make satire, a representative pointed her to Koenig’s production notes, in which he wrote, “When I think about when I really would’ve liked this show, it’s all different eras of my life.” And as Koenig told Pitchfork, “Almost everything in Neo Yokio is a loving tribute. Outside of maybe free-market capitalism, we’re not trying to drag anything.”





But watching the show, this is hard to believe. Kaz calls the neighborhood store clerk “store clerk,” doesn’t realize until episode four that his robot butler has a human pilot, and uses the slur “Hamptons hillbilly” to describe his cousin. The characters go to a club where the DJ “spins Gregorian house” and Kaz’s friends are deeply involved in inventing a “Caprese martini.” How could Neo Yokio be read as anything but pure, self-aware satire that is trying to drag everything about New York City elitism?

There are certainly cringe-worthy moments, such as one gag in which a character magically switches genders, or when the show falls into a tired anime trope in which all the female characters have the same body type. In these respects, Koenig’s show seems like so many others made by young white men.

But Neo Yokio’s six-episode arc mostly feels like an introduction to what could be a really groundbreaking show. There is an undercurrent of unrest in the city, most prominently when Kaz visits “the walled city,” or the slums of Neo Yokio. One scene features a Grand Prix race in the slums, giving viewers their first and only glimpse of poverty. The people who live in the walled city throw debris at Kaz’s bright red race-car and yell that they’re “dying down here.” Kaz begins to have a small awakening: “I’m starting to think Neo Yokio is not the greatest city in the world,” he says.

All of this happens in the last episode, and takes but a few seconds of running time. This brief, belated glimpse of the broader world is not an afterthought; in fact, it underscores just how air-tight their wealthy little bubble is. But that’s the only glimpse we get, leaving us wanting more episodes that would lift the curtain on Neo Yokio’s inequality and give the show broader purpose. “We live in such extreme times that I think we all have a responsibility to be aware of what’s happening and talk about it,” Koenig said in his Pitchfork interview. Of course, talk is cheap. But perhaps Koenig is just waking up himself.