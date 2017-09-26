CNN’s health care debate was a preview of the wars to come.

During CNN’s Monday night health care debate, Graham-Cassidy felt like an afterthought. Senators Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar fought Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy over the latter’s faltering bill, but the event’s thrust actually had little to do with the law’s particulars. It was a three-way ideological clash, which means that it essentially functioned as a preview of the single-payer wars to come. Sanders defended single-payer health care, Klobuchar defended the middle ground, and Graham and Cassidy lied through rictus grins.

As articulated last night, the Republican view of events is what it has always been: The ACA is failing. Graham-Cassidy won’t cut Medicaid or kick people off their insurance. And single-payer health care will bankrupt the country, even though some version of it exists in most developed nations.

Republicans are always going to make these arguments, and their rhetoric shouldn’t deter Democrats. Sanders ably proved that it is possible to defend the Affordable Care Act while arguing for improvements to our health care system, and that’s a strategy Democrats need to internalize. Klobuchar’s uneven performance—she excelled at defending Planned Parenthood, but didn’t really define a vision for improving American health care overall—won’t suffice.