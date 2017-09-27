In truth, the political significance of taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem at football games had begun to wane long before President Donald Trump weighed in this past Friday night. Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who launched the campaign, explained it this way to the media in 2016: “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.” As a result, the NFL, with its ostentatious displays of militaristic patriotism, became an ideological battleground. On one side stood Kaepernick, and a gradual trickle of other players, employing a modestly dramatic tactic on a large platform to draw attention to racist violence and systemic inequality. On the other side were people who saw this act as openly hostile to America and its military, and who viewed the millionaire black athletes participating in the protest as ungrateful, undeserving, and ultimately indebted to the very institutions they were critiquing.

Kaepernick’s symbolic protest soon spread to other sports, from the WNBA down to Little League. But a majority of his NFL brotherhood declined to participate. Some teams, notably the Seattle Seahawks, opted for a locked-arm stance during the anthem as a show of “unity,” though it was unclear whether they were protesting over the issues that Kaepernick was raising. The same gesture was replicated by a number of NBA teams at the beginning of their season last fall. By then, these anthem protests had been diluted, much the same way that denunciations of racism have often morphed into the less threatening language of diversity and inclusivity. The original spirit and potency of Kaepernick’s protest was lost.

This all seemed to change when Trump made Kaepernick’s gesture the centerpiece of an attack on black athletes. During a campaign rally for Senator Luther Strange in Alabama, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired!’” He delivered the statement like the consummate showman he is, lifting that last “He’s fired!” to a roar befitting a mob’s rallying cry. Over the next several days, prominent athletes across the country came out in support of Kaepernick, as did the owners of NFL teams, even going as far as to adopt Kaepernick’s kneeling pose. But that had the effect of changing his protest once again, taking it further away from his particular message about racial oppression and police brutality.

Trump lashed out at Kaepernick just as his Republican colleagues in the Senate were once again faltering in their attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and just as Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, was still half-flooded, with no power and very little communication with the outside world. But these very real political challenges seemed far beyond Trump’s understanding or desire to address, so he fell back instead on his tried and trusted techniques for whipping up the fervor of his supporters, through thinly veiled racist attacks and by insulting black people who refuse to accept second-class citizenship.