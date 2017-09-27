These plot points are sanded over quickly in the first episode of season 9 (the New Republic had access to the first three episodes). Nobody ever had kids, actually. Karen’s still with her husband Stan. Jack still lives across the hall. Most shockingly, everybody looks exactly the same. No television cast can have aged this well, one thinks.

Age instantly becomes a punchline. In one of the best early jokes, Jack is upset because a younger gay man has called him a “daddy” at a bar. Karen offers him some items from her pharmaceutical cornucopia, selecting for him “scrotox”: “botox for The Boys.” Jack looks skeptical, asking, “But will they still be able to show a range of emotions?” Karen thinks and then concedes that “they won’t be able to look surprised, so let’s move on.”

The question of whether or not Will & Grace gave anything politically progressive to American culture feels a little moot. Yes, it may have given television a kind of baseline of representation for the white gay male experience, but a room one might like to live in needs more than just a floor. Then again, do we even understand what this floor looked like? Like the fancy carpet in an apartment full of furniture, it’s difficult to see the whole thing at once. The fact that Will & Grace was never about gay love or social justice begs the question: What exactly was it about?



Will & Grace was one of those television shows that soaked into the culture because it was so ubiquitous and easy to like. The gloopiness of Will and Grace’s friendship allowed the show to rest on the chassis of the Great American Sitcom. Their fast, sarcasm-laden rapport reminds one of an old show like Bewitched or Wendy and Me. There was a laugh track. As in Friends, the show took place largely in the interior of an apartment, adding a sense of intimate familiarity. There, that is where they eat. That is where they watch ER. The bedrooms are down that hallway.

The gloopiness of Will and Grace’s friendship allowed the show to rest on the chassis of the Great American Sitcom.

On top of this deeply conventional base, however, are Karen and Jack. Karen, played by Megan Mullally, cuts through the gloop like nail polish remover on plastic. In the show, she plays Grace’s assistant who doesn’t need the money but just wants something to do: she is megarich via a cynical marriage, and spends her days in a daze of booze and money. Her first line in the show is delivered through a large pair of sunglasses: “I know, I’m late, my driver had another bronchial incident.” She is transparently racist and cruel to her employees, barely cares about her friends, and wears a lot of those sheer shirts with bustiers that the 1990s loved.