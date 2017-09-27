Roy Moore’s victory in Alabama was a triumph of Trumpism.

Roy Moore, defier of Supreme Courts, thumper of Bibles, hater of gays and everyone else who is not exactly like Roy Moore, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama. He was removed, twice, as chief justice of the state Supreme Court; first for refusing to remove a massive, unconstitutional 10 Commandments monument that he had erected at his courthouse, then for trying to opt Alabama out of obeying Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage. He thinks separation of church and state is “a very religious process,” that the rulings of the Supreme Court do not apply to the great state of Alabama, that homosexuality should be criminalized, and that Muslims have infiltrated the U.S. and enforced Sharia in parts of the country. Maybe in Illinois! He isn’t sure, as he told Vox’s Jeff Stein recently.

Now he is running for Senate, which means we’ll hear a lot more of the sort of rhetoric he offered at his victory party last night. Via CNN:

“We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,” Moore said.”I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good,” he said. “And we cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness ... which is almighty God.”

At least he’s a snappy dresser: