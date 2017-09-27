Waiving the Jones Act won’t solve Puerto Rico’s problems right now.

A lot of people are upset over the Trump administration’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and for good reason. Trump waited nearly a week to address the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in the U.S. territory, and when he finally did, he basically blamed the island’s government for its extensive problems. He has yet to ask Congress to pass a relief package. And as Vox notes, he “could deploy more military resources to help with search and rescue operations,” but isn’t.

But another controversial decision by Trump is less clear cut. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would not temporarily waive the Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, which dictates that only American-owned, American-made, American-staffed ships can carry cargo between U.S. ports, including Puerto Rico. Waiving the law would allow international ships carrying food, water, and medical supplies to reach the island, and many people on the island desperately need all of those things.

It’s easy to see why people would be shocked. The U.S. mainland is far from Puerto Rico. “This is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean,” Trump said on Monday. “And it’s a big ocean, it’s a very big ocean.” So why not allow ships from closer places, like Jamaica, to dock and distribute aid? What’s more, Trump waived Jones Act requirements for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, allowing international ships to dock in order to make up for gas shortages. Why he won’t do the same for Puerto Rico, to save lives?