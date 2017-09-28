But there are also very good political reasons to invest in the race. While rallying to his side after his primary victory, Republicans would prefer if Moore didn’t exist. Investing in Alabama will force them to play defense on what would normally be safe territory, in large part because Moore’s seat is so important: With a slim Senate majority and a sick John McCain, every vote counts. Ideally for Republicans, Moore will walk to victory without much fuss. Under no circumstance should Democrats let this happen. Instead, they should do everything they can to force the Republican establishment to defend Moore, while raising the temperature of the race itself. Every time Moore talks he gets himself in trouble, and Democrats should do everything in their power to make sure Republicans get in trouble, too.

Of the many mistakes made in the 2016 election, one of the biggest was the refusal to call Donald Trump a Republican. The Clinton campaign, seeking to shoot the moon, wanted to make a big showing among white, college-educated Republicans. It attempted to graft the worst aspects of conservatism and the recent history of the Republican Party on to Trump, in an attempt to woo voters who might feel misgivings about voting for a racist demagogue. But in surgically removing Trumpism from the Republican Party, Clinton gave swing voters in key states a chance to switch sides with minimal second-guesses.





This turned out to be a big miscalculation. It treated Trump like an aberration when he was, in fact, the culmination of decades of Republican evolution toward anti-government extremism. Even if Clinton had won the general election, this strategy would have come back to haunt her in the form of a right-wing Republican legislature out to undermine her at every turn.

Thankfully, the stakes in Alabama are much lower than they were in the Trump-Clinton election. But there’s a big opportunity here for Democrats. Roy Moore stands for things that establishment Republicans—a rapidly dwindling caste—don’t want to publicly acknowledge that their party stands for, and he does so in in particularly flamboyant ways. It is not only that he is dogmatically anti-Muslim and anti-gay, but has repeatedly flaunted federal laws in defense of unabashedly bigoted beliefs.

Democrats already have one good foil in Donald Trump, but there’s no reason to stop there. Democrats should force Republican senators, governors, and other officials to take a stand on Moore’s most controversial beliefs, making him a kind of litmus test for the party. In the past, a figure like Moore could have been characterized as an outlier, but in the Trump era he is evidence that Trumpism is a cancer that is metastasizing within the Republican Party. Stopping Moore is equivalent to stopping that cancer from spreading to the rest of government.