San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Friday delivered the harshest criticism to date of the Trump administration’s response to the humanitarian disaster in Puerto Rico. Appearing on CNN, Cruz was shown a video clip of acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke insisting that the crisis caused by Hurricane Maria was “a good news story.” Cruz, shocked, began to tear up. “Maybe from where she’s standing, it’s a good news story,” she said. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story.... Damnit, this is not a good news story. This is a people-are-dying story.”



But it is also a story in which there’s no clear main villain—except perhaps Mother Nature, and even that can be disputed. There are suspects and bad actors, of course, President Donald Trump chief among them. But none of the controversial decisions made since Maria hit Puerto Rico are the kind of colossal failures that definitively worsened this disaster. In every instance, there is nuance; a reasonable case on both sides. This does not lend itself to captivating headlines.

Yes, Trump’s public response to Puerto Rico’s devastation has been both sloppy and insensitive. After the breathtaking scale of Maria’s damage was revealed, it took him five days to say anything about it—and when he did, he had the gall to bring up the fact that Puerto Rico’s debts to Wall Street must be “dealt with,” as if to suggest that debt might prevent Trump from funding a full recovery. But it’s not likely that the president’s social media rant had any impact on the dire situation on the island. FEMA began deploying to Puerto Rico the day after the storm hit.

Delayed or insufficient military support, however, could have worsened the devastation—and some have alleged that’s exactly what happened. Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who led the military’s disaster efforts during Hurricane Katrina, told NPR’s Rachel Martin that there were only 2,200 troops in Puerto Rico as of Wednesday. “Puerto Rico is a bigger and tougher mission than Katrina,” he said, “and [for Katrina] we had 20,000 federal troops, 20 ships, and 40,000 national guard.” That sounds scandalous. Given that FEMA is also handling two other major hurricane relief efforts, why isn’t there more military support? Partly, it’s because Puerto Rico is getting what its governor asked for, according to a spokesperson for the military’s Northern Command, which responds to major disasters. “Everything we do at [the Department of Defense] revolves around a request from the local government,” Lieutenant Commander Joe Nawrocki told me. The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 emphasized the need for local, not federal entities to dictate response efforts. The president can override this, and many argue Trump should have ordered tens of thousands of reservists to the island. “Such a presidential order should have come before the storm, or immediately afterward,” Phillip Carter argued at Slate.