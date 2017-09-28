Trump is blaming a fictional senator “in the hospital” to explain why Graham-Cassidy failed.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted this, despite the fact that there is no senator in the hospital:
On Thursday, he repeated this claim on Fox & Friends & Trump:
Josh Dawsey of Politico also tweeted, “Trump just said on six occasions a senator can’t vote because he is in the hospital.”
To which I say: Literally show me a senator in the hospital. Apparently, Trump might be referring to Senator Thad Cochran, who had to tweet on Wednesday that he was in fact not hospitalized and was recuperating at home from a urological issue:
Maybe Trump is just making stuff up. Or maybe he really thinks someone is in the hospital and no one has corrected him, as you might do with your dotty grandfather who is not the president of the United States. Or maybe we are all in the hospital right now and trapped in the alternate reality of Trump’s mind like that episode of Lost. Or maybe Trump is just doing what he does best, which is make up excuses for his wretched and embarrassing failures.