Trump is blaming a fictional senator “in the hospital” to explain why Graham-Cassidy failed.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted this, despite the fact that there is no senator in the hospital:

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

On Thursday, he repeated this claim on Fox & Friends & Trump:

Trump said 2 more times to "Fox & Friends" that health care can't pass because a senator is in the hospital.



This is a blatant fabrication. pic.twitter.com/vvgRoGUMEL — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 28, 2017

Josh Dawsey of Politico also tweeted, “Trump just said on six occasions a senator can’t vote because he is in the hospital.”