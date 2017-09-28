



Furthermore, there would be numerous adverse consequences that would begin immediately. States would have to start shifting costs to cover administrative tasks necessary for ending the program, such as sending parents notices in the mail. And the lack of assurance that the program will exist in the future makes it impossible for states to budget and plan. Basically, states would have to focus on a variety of things completely unrelated to the program’s intent of expanding access to and improving children’s health care.

CHIP is one of the few programs left in Congress that is considered truly bipartisan. It was originally co-sponsored by Hatch, a Republican, and the late Ted Kennedy. There have been policy disagreements between the two sides, such as in 2015, over whether to preserve a 23 percent bump in federal matching rates installed under the Affordable Care Act. And in 2007, Congress failed to reauthorize the program because George W. Bush vetoed the bill twice, until an extension was finally passed at the end of the year.

But most Democrats and Republicans agree that the program is a successful one. A huge majority of Americans—75 percent—polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation said that they thought it was “extremely” or “very” important to reauthorize CHIP before its funding ran out. Only 47 percent said the same about repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Which is why it’s especially egregious that the Republican-controlled Congress has been unable to reauthorize CHIP in time. Instead, the GOP has been obsessed with numerous Obamacare repeal efforts, punting necessary legislation like CHIP down the line. In March, state Medicaid directors were already warning about the harmful effects of congressional inaction, writing in a letter to senators that “as the program nears the end of its congressional funding, states will be required to notify current CHIP beneficiaries of the termination of their coverage. This process may be required to begin as early as July in some states.”

In May, a Finance Committee hearing on CHIP was canceled at the request of Democrats who feared that Republicans would use the program as leverage for their ongoing Obamacare repeal effort. But the responsibility for failing to authorize the program falls squarely on the GOP, after Graham-Cassidy drowned out any discussion of the legislation.