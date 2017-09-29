This raises a familiar conundrum for the Democratic Party as it tries to compete in conservative territory under President Donald Trump: Making it competitive will require heavy investment from outside Alabama, where the state party is weak. But that investment will further nationalize the campaign when Jones desperately needs to be seen as independent of the national party. “Outside of about ten states along the Acela Corridor and the West Coast, the Democratic brand is mostly lousy,” said Jim Kessler, co-founder of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way. “It’s an unfortunate fact of political life that if you have a ‘D’ next to your name in most places in the country you will pay a price as a candidate.”

Kessler, a former aide to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, acknowledged that this dynamic would hold whether or not Jones received support from the party, and yet he proposed that Jones “convince voters that he’s a different type of Democrat.” “If I were him I wouldn’t take Party money and I’d make a show of it,” Kessler said. “He should be able to raise enough money from grassroots support to finance his campaign anyway. The winner in any contested race is the candidate who seems most independent from their party.”

Other Democrats and progressives disagree. “The GOP will try to cynically attack Doug Jones no matter what anyone does,” Wikler said. “It would be ridiculous to unilaterally disarm in the face of that kind of cynical attack.” Former U.S. Representative Artur Davis, who served Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District from 2003 to 2o11, told me, “The race is already nationalized. We’re living in an era where, no matter what state you live in, your primary reference point is national politics.” He said Jones doesn’t have a choice but to take national Democratic money. “Doug Jones needs to raise more money than any Democratic candidate in his lifetime has raised, and Doug Jones is 63 years old,” he said. “He can’t be picky and choosy about where it comes from.” Besides, strategist Stan Greenberg told me, “I don’t think there’s any point in trying to tamp down the fires of interest in being engaged.”

This seems to square with the Jones campaign’s thinking. “I’m sure we’ll take all the help we can get,” Democratic strategist Joe Trippi, a Jones advisor, told Bowman. “But in the end this is going to be about integrity and character and a senator that Alabamians can be proud of and not embarrassed by. I don’t think Washington’s going to have much to say in this.”

Strategist Lis Smith sees “no downside to investing in the race if it looks like there’s a shot at winning it,” adding, “It will not help him to try to conform to any national Democratic or liberal litmus test.” She suggested that the Jones campaign “distance him from the perception of what a national Democratic is” and “run away early.” If he does, Smith thinks Moore’s extremist positions provide a real opening. “I worked for Claire McCaskill in her first Senate race in 2006,” she said. “I remember in 2012 when Democrats left her for dead. Then Republicans nominated Todd Akin, who hung himself with his very extreme, outside-the-mainstream comments about ‘legitimate rape.’ It’s safe to say that Todd Akin looks like a Rockefeller Republicans compared to Roy Moore.”

