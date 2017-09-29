When Hugh Hefner launched Playboy in 1953, he could scarcely have imagined that one day he would be celebrated by conservatives and excoriated by radicals. Publishing even a soft-core sex magazine was a subversive act in the gray-flanneled world of the 1950s. Aside from its pushing the boundaries of free expression with nude photography, there was much else about the early Playboy that marked it as a progressive publication, most notably Hefner’s outspoken advocacy of civil rights for African-Americans. When Hefner started a line of Playboy Clubs in 1960, he made them fully integrated, with black members and employees, even in the Jim Crow South. Beyond that, Hefner was a lifelong advocate of progressive causes like abortion rights and marriage equality.

Yet when Hefner’s death was announced on Wednesday, there was a discordant note on both sides of the political spectrum. Ben Domenech, the publisher of the right-wing website The Federalist, found much to admire in Hefner for “celebrating the sexual complementarity that has bound men and women together since the dawn of time.” Conversely, the left-wing magazine Current Affairs highlighted Hefner’s “totalitarian control” of the women who lived in the Playboy mansion, calling him a “tyrant” and “an abusive creep.”

There’s an element of truth to both accounts, yet they ignore Hefner’s historical impact, which was distinct from the figure Hefner cut at the end of his life. Hefner launched Playboy at a time when heterosexual monogamy was hegemonic in American culture. He led a revolt against that ideal. It offered liberation to men (including gay men), but not to women. Yet by breaking the cultural stranglehold of domesticity, Hefner opened the door for a wider sexual revolution, one that would have room for the half of the human species that Hefner himself was often hostile to.

As the historian Barbara Ehrenreich recounts in her 1983 book The Hearts of Men: American Dreams and the Flight from Commitment, Playboy was fueled by rebellion against the constraints marriage put upon men. Hefner married his first wife Mildred Williams in 1949, when he was 22. Millions of other young Americans were marrying during those post-war years, which brought the U.S. marriage rate to its all time per capita peak. Many of these people, including Hefner himself, came to feel they had married too young, with too little sexual experience. Playboy was the magazine for that cohort.