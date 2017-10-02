The media love a scandal, and a scandal is what we got this September when Michelle Goldberg wrote a review of Vanessa Grigoriadis’s book Blurred Lines: Power and Consent on Campus that contained glaring inaccuracies. Joe Pompeo has rounded the whole thing up for Vanity Fair. The New York Times ran a lengthy correction beneath her article, which explains that she “refers incorrectly to [Grigoriadis’s] reporting on the issues.” The issues were around the subject of her book, which tries to figure out whether or not there is a new sexual violence crisis on college campuses—and if so, what to do about it.

Much of the difficulty has to do with statistics: who is assaulted, and where, and how often? Goldberg’s piece was off the mark for the very reason that makes this subject difficult to report. The data around campus sexual violence is contested. Is it one in five young women who experience sexual violence in college? One in three? And who is doing the raping, anyway? Is it a handful of serial predators, or a generous sprinkling diffused throughout the fraternities, growing there like fungus on a wall?

In her book, Grigoriadis pursues these questions with admirable doggedness. But there is research reporting, and then there is atmospheric reporting. And on the latter Grigoriadis is a bit wobblier. An important early section of the book is filled in with her time spent on the Wesleyan campus, meeting with and characterizing the student activists there. She also spends time with the mothers of men who have been accused of sexual crimes while at university. She analyzes “millennial culture” according to the way that she sees young people’s clothes, their music, and their language. It was this element of the book that blurred my judgment with respect to the rest of Grigordiasi’s analysis. Or, rather, it didn’t blur my vision so much as it colored it: it made me stop trusting her.

Grigoriadis describes of Tumblr as “a hotbed of feminist, and emo, radical thought.” What is emo radical thought?

For example, she refers to the idea that American culture has been “fully pornified.” In illustrating this concept, Grigoriadis describes how “subtle flirtations”—presumably in the realm of sexual advance—have been replaced by “enhanced body parts, skimpy clothing, and overt come-ons.” The pornification of our culture is connected for Grigoriadis to the notion that “women’s bodies are presented for consumption more today than ever before, and it’s easy for boys to skip over the feminist justifications for it.” This struck me as more moralistic than empathetic. It had the air of generational antagonism, like an octogenarian shaking his head and muttering, “kids these days.”