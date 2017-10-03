Puerto Rico, though not a state, has been barred from bankruptcy protections on its $74 billion outstanding bond debt and $49 billion pending pension commitments. With that in mind, Congress in 2016 passed PROMESA (an acronym that translates to “promise” in Spanish), establishing a financial oversight board to manage the island’s government on behalf of predatory debtholders. The board has thus far performed its expected function, enforcing a total assault on Puerto Rico’s economy and precarious public welfare institutions.

Through a coalition he helped bring together last year, Vamos4PR, Figueroa had been planning simultaneous demonstrations in New York and cities across the Puerto Rican diaspora to coincide with an October 4 debt hearing. That hearing has been postponed indefinitely, but Figueroa intends for the rally to go ahead as scheduled. “It is incumbent on us to educate the American people,” he says. “It’s almost like there is a historical amnesia and a political amnesia as to what Puerto Rico is, all of the sudden they have to rediscover that this nation exists within the power of the U.S.”

The challenge, as Figueroa sees it, is the same one facing all grassroots movements of the left in the Trump era: figuring out how to channel outrage at an odious president into a specific policy program, and how to consolidate general engagement with an issue into meaningful political power. “What happens going forward?” asks New York Congressman José Serrano, a Puerto Rican native and the senior Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. “Right now, people are concentrating on helping Puerto Rico, and there’s a lot of good will on that issue. But even in Puerto Rico they’re starting to talk about status now.”

Within Congress, Serrano senses a creeping acceptance that “there isn’t such thing as an enhanced commonwealth.” But he can’t say whether that will result in statehood, independence, or a dubious half-measure. Debt relief is “always on the table,” he says, but hasn’t been mentioned in substantive discussion between members.

Figueroa thinks Maria presents an opportunity to move the politics in a fairer direction. The Trump administration’s belated decision to temporarily waive the Jones Act, an outdated piece of protectionist trade legislation that has harmed Puerto Rico’s economy for decades, is an early sign that pressure is having an effect. Furthermore, recent migration patterns from the island have shifted toward politically strategic regions like Texas and central Florida. The Trump administration can’t keep Puerto Ricans out with a wall or travel ban, and the thought of 3.5 million potential climate refugees arriving on the mainland may be enough to inspire action from otherwise reluctant Republicans.

“One of the things that gives me hope,” says Figueroa, “despite the fact that I haven’t been able to contact my father and members of my family … has been the response coming from many sectors. Can it be sustained? I think it can be.”

Mejías and Gandía met in the early 2000s at the Universidad de Puerto Rico Río Piedras, which has been a hotbed of student opposition to austerity on the island and draconian education cuts in particular. Careers in theater and film lured them away from the island—Mejías is an award-winning actress; Gandía recently finished a season as a set costumer on the NBC cop drama Shades of Blue—and they’ve each endured the familiar resentments that accompanied their decision to leave. The hurricane, says Mejías, has erased those divisions, at least for now. “We’re all working for one goal.... It’s like nos hemos vuelto un país.” It’s like we’ve become a country.

Along with Yaraní del Valle Piñero, they launched Eco Kit, a selected donation list designed to “mitigate the ecological hazards of the many relief donations that will end up as garbage.” The idea started when they noticed groups collecting batteries to send to an island that has long suffered environmental degradation from noncompliant battery smelting, among other toxic-waste mismanagement. But it was also informed by years spent observing the travesty of top-down recovery in nearby Haiti. “They don’t take into account that we’re an island,” Mejías says of the International Red Cross. “They don’t take into account our infrastructure. They don’t take into account humidity…. They don’t take into account geography—and in our particular case, that we’re a colony.”

Mejías is working to distribute a network of ham radio equipment and signal repeaters across Puerto Rico, so that “we can start hearing and listening to what’s going on in the countryside.” Another priority is delivering kits to “food brigades,” spontaneous collectives that have begun clearing debris and reviving the island’s deracinated agrarian sector, one communal farm at a time.

The amount of work to be done is staggering. “It’s like living in another place,” says Xiomara Caro. Six-hour lines for ice. Ten-hour lines for gas. Caro, an organizer with the U.S. nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy, was in San Juan when the storm landed. But it wasn’t until she ventured outside the relative comfort of the city that she realized how terrible the destruction had been. “Seeing all those trees, completely bare, and a dark sky.... It felt for a moment like we were naked, naked for the whole world to see what was going on here. Even trees don’t cover poor neighborhoods anymore.”

Disaster has also clarified certain aspects of daily life and struggle, reduced them to their essentials. As soon as the winds let up, it was average Puerto Ricans out cleaning the streets, not soldiers or government employees. “People are taking on roles without being told to,” she says. The other day, Caro went to a university soup kitchen in Caguas that has repurposed itself as a “mutual support center,” offering whatever food, songs, and services its fluctuating community has to offer. Activists often talk about “holding space.” In Puerto Rico, even experienced organizers like Caro are relearning what that means.

“We are depending on each other for everything,” she says. “The strength of it is more visible. If I eat, it’s because everyone eats. If we survive, we’re gonna survive together.” That has the makings of an ideology, and people who wouldn’t necessarily share that worldview under ordinary circumstances are “coming to see it as the way to a better life. And let’s face it, most of us didn’t have that life.” Maria may have been partly a man-made disaster, but there’s some comfort in that. Things that are made can be unmade.