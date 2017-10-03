Mudcrutch broke up and reformed as the Heartbreakers with most of its members intact in 1976. They rumbled about for a few years, producing an eponymous album and the pretty good You’re Gonna Get It!. Their third album, Damn the Torpedoes (1979), got very big, very fast. That’s the one with Petty on the cover in a red tee shirt looking skinny and somehow edible. At this time he looked strangely similar to Tom Verlaine; they both had that strung-out farmhand vibe.

The Wilburys happened in 1988, before the 1989 solo Petty record Full Moon Fever. These years proved difficult for Petty’s relationship with the other Heartbreakers. But during the decade of their heyday, The Heartbreakers released songs that define American classic rock: “Breakdown,” “American Girl.” The comparison to Tom Verlaine of Television is an oddly telling one. While Television and other bands on the avant-garde side of the late 1970s pushed into post-punk, Tom Petty was melting into the gloopy masculine soup we call Heartland Rock, along with Bruce Springsteen, Seger, John Mellencamp, and Steve Earle.

But he remained distinct from those peers, and his sound remains distinct now. Unlike any of those artists, you can’t call Tom Petty corny. It’s hard to say why, but it’s something to do with the economy and sadness of his humor. Take “Yer So Bad” one of the best hits from Full Moon Fever. The video is ridiculous: he wears a silly hat and sits on a shelf like an elf. The chorus refrain (“Not me / Baby / I’ve got you to / Save me / Yer so bad”) is not complicated. But with something of the same chest-tugging, sad sweetness of Bob Seger’s “Still the Same,” Petty just keeps it, well, musical.

In that song and many others (“Freefallin’,” “Learning to Fly”) Tom Petty did two paradoxical things: defined a sound we might now call “normcore Americana” and transcended it at the same time. Listening to these songs reminds one just how much his voice sounds like George Harrison in the same era; change the accent and a song like Blow Away could be by Petty.

In the end, that kinship—between Harrison and Petty—gives the lie to the “heartland rock” association. In life and in death, Tom Petty was more than simply American in his sound. Instead, his musical identity was to its deepest core about high quality pop and about the particular generation in music he belonged to. There was only one round of music stars who were allowed on MTV into their middle age (Sting might be the only one left, now). They were the boys in bands who somehow still managed to be leading men well into what television would call their decrepitude. Petty was allowed to flip his hair in the “Freefallin’” video because without stars like him there would be no central pillars left in pop music.