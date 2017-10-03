Jay’s sense of failure comes as a surprise to the reader, given his response to the Odyssey. Sitting in the back of the classroom full of kids a quarter his age, Jay kvetches about how Odysseus is a lying adulterer, Telemachus an obedient weakling, and Homer simply wrong about love, war and justice. To his son’s annoyance, the other students occasionally agree with Jay. The characters and their actions, the students protest, are inexplicable and off putting. Their comments, which at first seem so stereotypically stoner-freshman (“Yeah, it’s weird that he kind of goes from zero to sixty here—ten minutes ago he was nobody”) betray a real anxiety. Presented with a work that they’re supposed to identify with, the students nervously stare into the mirror of The Odyssey and don’t see a reflection.



Mendelsohn Senior begins to appreciate Homer (and perhaps his son) more after he and Daniel go on a ten-day “Odyssey Cruise” together, visiting Odysseus’s various stops in the Mediterranean. The narrative isn’t quite so straightforward. The book is split into three main sections: The first concerns Daniel’s childhood, the second the cruise, and the third a reflection on the end of Jay’s life. This tripartite structure mimics the Odyssey, which starts with Telemachus searching for his father, moves to Odysseus’s accounts of his adventures, and ends with Odysseus’s return home to his wife Penelope and father Laertes. Woven amongst the sections are scenes from that Bard seminar, as well as Mendelsohn’s summaries and interpretations of the relevant Odyssey passages. The decidedly non-chronological structure isn’t always successful—some shifts, especially within the same sentence, leave one feeling a bit nauseated, like driving on a switchback road. Overall the scheme works, not because it’s an imitation of the Odyssey, but because Mendelsohn is able to embed certain moments within a deep context that, in a traditional narrative, would have come 100 pages before, and been long forgotten by the reader.

At the end of the semester, Daniel laments that he “had never found a way to persuade [his father] of the beauty and usefulness of this great work, whose hero he still didn’t find very heroic, whose structural ingenuities left him cold, whose famously fascinating protagonist had failed to fascinate him.” Daniel’s disappointment is double. Yet again the father fails to appreciate something cherished by the son. More disconcerting, though, is that an educated, successful man remains unconvinced of Homer’s worth. In Mendelsohn’s earlier works, classics slip in and out unhampered and unquestioned, like a friend with a key to the house. In An Odyssey , a classic frames a story in which one of the characters is skeptical of the work’s very value. Besides creating page-turning narrative tension between the two protagonists, Jay’s skepticism raises a question: What good are classics to a modern life?

An Odyssey hints at an answer, both when it is soul-stirring and when it is, on occasion, plodding. Which of these effects Mendelsohn achieves depends on whether he is engaging with the Odyssey or mimicking it. I ground down half a pencil underlining Mendelsohn’s assessment that “the best teacher is the one who wants you to find meaning in the things that have given him pleasure, too, so that the appreciation of their beauty will outlive him. In this way—because it arises from an acceptance of the inevitably of death—good teaching is like good parenting.” This emerald of an insight doesn’t come from a close reading of Homer. It comes from Mendelsohn reflecting on his teachers after he himself has become one, one who struggles with the gap between his love of a work and that of those around him. Many other jewel-like moments and meditations arise in a similar manner. Mendelsohn does not so much transmit the importance of Homer as the importance of loving something.

The moments in which Mendelsohn draws parallels between the Odyssey and his own life are, less fruitful. In one section, Mendelsohn relates how Odysseus is a “circular” traveler (he started in Ithaca and comes back in a roundabout way) to a moment when, as a child, he and his father were stuck on a plane that had to fly in circles for hours before being allowed to land. The analogy is clever, but also feels slightly empty. Looking to the Odyssey to give a memory meaning makes the memory seem weak, as if resemblance to something greater and older was the most it could be. Mendelsohn seems to be trying to collapse the spacetime divide between Homer’s world and ours, to modernize the epic and make epic the modern. In comparison to those moments of love, though, these parallels feel perfunctory.