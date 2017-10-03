On Monday, President Trump strode to a podium and delivered prepared remarks about an American tragedy. He said the federal government is working closely with local officials, and promised updates as the situation developed. He praised the professionalism and courage of first responders whose “miraculous speed” saved lives. He expressed sympathy for everyone suffering through “this very dark period.” He announced plans to visit the devastated community. Then he said a prayer for the victims, and encouraged Americans to unify in the face of such “terrible” and “senseless” destruction.

Trump was referring to Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left at least 59 dead, but similar sentiments could have been delivered after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, or Irma hit Florida, or Maria hit Puerto Rico. The sameness of the political and media reaction in the face of extreme weather and gun violence is part of a disaster blueprint, where expressions of “horror” are followed by paint-by-numbers statements of “thoughts and prayers.” We have fashioned a script for tragedy and dutifully read from it, regardless of what that tragedy looks like.

The resistance to “politicizing” disaster is also written into the script. It is “insensitive to the people of Florida” to discuss how climate change has made hurricanes more extreme, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said after Irma. Asked about gun control on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that “there will certainly be a time for that policy discussion to take place, but that’s not the place that we’re in at this moment.” It is never the right time for uncomfortable discussions that divert from the tragedy narrative.

Instead, any attempt to explore the root causes of these disasters leads inevitably to a sui generis rendering. Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas killer, was a “lone wolf” gunman; the back-to-back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes were “perfect storms.” Houston has had three “500-year” floods in the past three years, and there have been 273 mass shootings in the first 275 days of 2017. But these are unusual acts of God, impossible-to-stop phenomena that we can only absorb and endure.